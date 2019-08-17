Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 2 EPL Table

Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 2 EPL TableAugust 17, 2019
The first seven matches of Week 2 of the 2019-20 Premier League season were played on Saturday, headlined by the spectacular 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal and Liverpool both won their respective matches against Burnley and Southampton and lead the standings ahead of City, Spurs, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton.
Here is a look at Saturday's scores:
Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Everton 1-0 Watford
Brighton & Hove 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's action.
Winner: Kevin De Bruyne
Raheem Sterling's scoring form has been the main storyline for City during the early part of the season, but Kevin De Bruyne stole the show on Saturday, running City's midfield with stunning passes left and right.
After a somewhat forgettable 2018-19 campaign, the Belgian seems back to his old self:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Kevin De Bruyne has assisted more goals in the first two Premier League games of this season (3) than he did in 19 appearances in the competition in 2018-19 (2). Rejuvenated. #MCITOT
He made things look easy against Spurs' vaunted midfield unit. This was De Bruyne at his finest, and if the injury bug doesn't ruin another campaign, he could be the key to a successful UEFA Champions League run for the Sky Blues.
Loser: Adrian
Just days after becoming a hero for his new club by saving Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty in the UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea, Adrian gifted Danny Ings a late goal that had been coming.
The former West Ham United man struggled with his passing throughout the contest:
Chris Williams @Chris78Williams
Terrible mistake by Adrian to invite Southampton back into the game, under no pressure and with better options on. Ultimately it didn’t matter but it’s a worrying sign of concentration at a crucial time in the game.. #SOULIV
It didn't cost his team any points, but only just, as Ings missed a golden opportunity to equalise minutes after his goal.
Adrian will likely continue to play until Alisson Becker returns from injury, but his poor fit in Jurgen Klopp's team because of his poor passing means he may not see many minutes even in cup ties when the Brazilian returns.
Winner: Teemu Pukki
Pukki likely wasn't a popular pick among fantasy players heading into the season, but he announced his arrival in the Premier League with a superb hat-trick against the Magpies on Saturday.
It had been some time since a Norwich player managed the feat:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Teemu Pukki is the first player to score a @premierleague hat-trick for Norwich City since Efan Ekoku against Everton in September 1993. Magic. https://t.co/G1BEHe6qBx
The 29-year-old scored 29 goals in the Championship last season, suggesting this scoring outburst is no fluke either. He'll face much stronger defences than Newcastle's this season, but Pukki is a striker to keep an eye on moving forward.
Loser: Arsenal's Transfer Negotiators
Dani Ceballos was nothing short of spectacular on his first start for the Gunners, running the show in the 2-1 win over Burnley with two assists.
Sports writer Laura Woods was among those impressed with the Real Madrid loanee:
While his great start is excellent news for the Gunners in the short term, their inability to insert a permanent option into his deal suddenly looks like a huge problem.
According to AS (h/t the Mirror's Alex Milne), the 23-year-old sees his future in the Spanish capital, which is why he pushed against an option. A full year of regular football with the Gunners may change his mind, but if he keeps up this type of form, his price tag may have increased significantly by the time he becomes available for transfer.
