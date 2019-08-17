Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 2 EPL Table

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The first seven matches of Week 2 of the 2019-20 Premier League season were played on Saturday, headlined by the spectacular 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal and Liverpool both won their respective matches against Burnley and Southampton and lead the standings ahead of City, Spurs, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton.

Here is a look at Saturday's scores:

Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Norwich 3-1 Newcastle

Everton 1-0 Watford

Brighton & Hove 1-1 West Ham

Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's action.

Winner: Kevin De Bruyne

Raheem Sterling's scoring form has been the main storyline for City during the early part of the season, but Kevin De Bruyne stole the show on Saturday, running City's midfield with stunning passes left and right.

After a somewhat forgettable 2018-19 campaign, the Belgian seems back to his old self:

He made things look easy against Spurs' vaunted midfield unit. This was De Bruyne at his finest, and if the injury bug doesn't ruin another campaign, he could be the key to a successful UEFA Champions League run for the Sky Blues.

Loser: Adrian

Just days after becoming a hero for his new club by saving Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty in the UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea, Adrian gifted Danny Ings a late goal that had been coming.

The former West Ham United man struggled with his passing throughout the contest:

It didn't cost his team any points, but only just, as Ings missed a golden opportunity to equalise minutes after his goal.

Adrian will likely continue to play until Alisson Becker returns from injury, but his poor fit in Jurgen Klopp's team because of his poor passing means he may not see many minutes even in cup ties when the Brazilian returns.

Winner: Teemu Pukki

Pukki likely wasn't a popular pick among fantasy players heading into the season, but he announced his arrival in the Premier League with a superb hat-trick against the Magpies on Saturday.

It had been some time since a Norwich player managed the feat:

The 29-year-old scored 29 goals in the Championship last season, suggesting this scoring outburst is no fluke either. He'll face much stronger defences than Newcastle's this season, but Pukki is a striker to keep an eye on moving forward.

Loser: Arsenal's Transfer Negotiators

Dani Ceballos was nothing short of spectacular on his first start for the Gunners, running the show in the 2-1 win over Burnley with two assists.

Sports writer Laura Woods was among those impressed with the Real Madrid loanee:

While his great start is excellent news for the Gunners in the short term, their inability to insert a permanent option into his deal suddenly looks like a huge problem.

According to AS (h/t the Mirror's Alex Milne), the 23-year-old sees his future in the Spanish capital, which is why he pushed against an option. A full year of regular football with the Gunners may change his mind, but if he keeps up this type of form, his price tag may have increased significantly by the time he becomes available for transfer.