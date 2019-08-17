Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Involved in NSFW Fan Altercation While Commentating CFFC 77

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: CM Punk prepares to fight Mike Jackson in their welterweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took issue with a fan getting too close during Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon, Punk was doing commentary when a fan invaded his personal space and began yelling toward the cage. In response, Punk could be heard yelling, "Bro, you need to back the f--k up."

Security later surrounded the fan and spoke to Punk as well, but Punk was clearly miffed by the situation, as he said, "I'm sitting here with a headset and I'm doing my f--king job, and he did exactly what you're doing right now. He screams bulls--t in my face."

After the incident, Punk tweeted about his experience:

While Punk is best known for his success in professional wrestling, he has primarily been focused on MMA since leaving WWE in 2014.

Punk initially tried his hand at fighting, but the results weren't good. He lost to Mickey Gall by first-round submission at UFC 203 in 2016 and then fell to Mike Jackson by unanimous decision at UFC 225 last year.

Since 2018, the 40-year-old has done commentary work for CFFC and largely stayed out of the spotlight otherwise.

That will soon change, as Punk is scheduled to appear at Starrcast in his hometown of Chicago this month. Starrcast will run in conjunction with All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31, although the two events aren't technically affiliated.

Punk's Starrcast appearance has led to speculation that he will make his wrestling return at All Out, which would undoubtedly be a major coup for AEW.

While Punk has given no indication that he plans to return to wrestling, he did manage to finish his commentary duties at CFFC on Friday and seems to have a bright future in that industry if he wants to commit to it moving forward.

