Early Predictions for Entire AEW All Out Match Card

Chaos will reign supreme as three of the most creative, hardcore and violent competitors in the industry battle in a Triple Threat match.

Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc were partners at Fight for the Fallen, but the inability of Allin and Havoc to coexist cost them a victory. In Chicago, the competitors will throw caution to the wind in what is sure to be the most unabashedly violent bout on the card.

AEW officials have expertly weaved the three wrestlers' stories, beginning at Double or Nothing, with Havoc stapling a cigarette to Janela's head and following with the aforementioned dissension that led to their downfall against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag team match.

Allin was the recipient of considerable rub back at Fyter Fest, when he fought Cody to a 20-minute time limit draw. That sort of booking would suggest management has considerable plans for Allin and considers him one of the faces of its future.

With that said, Janela is one of the hottest stars in the industry thanks to his work with GCW, his concert exploits with the former Enzo Amore and an online war of words with Jim Cornette. Throw in a jaw-dropping war with Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest, and you have a guy who is white-hot.

Havoc is the wild card. Does AEW have considerable plans for the veteran, or is he a recognizable name signed to bolster the roster to help build the foundation of its future?

Taking everything into consideration, Janela's relatively high-profile status makes him the favorite to leave All Out with his arm raised in victory. Allin and Havoc, meanwhile, could continue their rivalry into the TNT era of AEW.

Prediction: Janela