Court Docs Detail Nike's Alleged Discussions over Plans to Pay Zion, Ayton, More

RICK BOWMER/Associated Press

Nike executives allegedly discussed plans to pay NBA players Zion Williamson and Romeo Langford while they were still in high school, according to federal court documents obtained by Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

Furthermore, Nike execs allegedly wrote about payments made to people in Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton's inner circle during the big man's high school days.

Per the Yahoo report, "a series of text messages from February 2017 between [Nike Elite Youth Basketball League director Carlton DeBose], Nike recruiting coordinator John Stovall and Nike EYBL manager Jamal James [concerned] a plan to potentially pay three players—Williamson, Langford and a player from Michigan whose name is redacted because he is still a minor. All three were still in high school, or younger, at the time."

The documents also cover an email allegedly sent by Mel McDonald, described as a "handler" for Ayton, to DeBose that "appears to detail money spent on Ayton and people affiliated with him, including $65,840 in expenses for cell phone, travel, and immigration costs. Per Yahoo Sports, "it is unclear whether McDonald was seeking reimbursement for those expenses."

The McDonald email also contains a list of what the Yahoo report called "apparent payouts" to those close to Ayton, such as $5,000 for Christmas gifts and $3,000 for cell phones.

