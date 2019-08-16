Miami QB Tate Martell Reportedly Experimenting with Move to WR

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In the wake of losing out on Miami's starting quarterback job, Tate Martell is looking at possibly playing wide receiver.

Sports writer W.G. Ramirez first reported Martell was considering a position switch. The news was confirmed by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz announced Monday redshirt freshman Jarren Williams beat out Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the starting quarterback job.

Per Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald, Diaz noted he was "under the impression" Martell intended to stay with the program.

Martell announced in January he was transferring to Miami after spending the past two years at Ohio State. The NCAA approved his waiver, making him eligible to play in 2019.

Quarterback is the only position Martell has played dating back to high school. The 21-year-old was a 4-star recruit and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

As Dwayne Haskins' backup at Ohio State last season, Martell went 23-of-28 for 269 yards and one touchdown in six games.