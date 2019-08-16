Cavaliers Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies, Magic PF Jarell Martin Signs 1-Year Contract

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a chance on 2015 first-round pick Jarell Martin and have signed him to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Martin was drafted by Memphis at 25th overall out of LSU, and he played for the Grizzlies from 2015 to 2018. He was then traded to the Orlando Magic, where the 25-year-old power forward spent last season.

Martin has appeared in 184 career games and averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds on 15.9 minutes per game. His most productive season came with the Grizzlies in 2017-18, when he played 73 games with 36 starts, averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 22.8 minutes per game.

However, Martin's 2018-19 campaign was significantly less impressive in Orlando—averaging just 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds across 42 appearances (one start) in which he played 7.8 minutes per game.

As a result, the Magic declined to extend him a qualifying offer and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

In Cleveland, Martin will be fighting for a roster spot behind Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. at power forward. With Martin on a non-guaranteed contract, it's likely he will be competing with undrafted rookie Dean Wade at the position, whom the Cavaliers signed to a two-way contract earlier this summer.

Following the signing, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com projected what's to come next for Martin as the Cavaliers are currently carrying 13 players under guaranteed contracts:

"Martin joins shooting guard Sindarius Thornwell, center Marques Bolden (Exhibit 10 contract) and J.P. Macura (Exhibit 10 contract) as the current quartet looking to impress Cleveland’s staff in late September. In all, the Cavs plan to bring 20 players to camp. They have a few more guys they are eyeing for potential camp invites.

"Technically, there are three roster spots up for grabs, with one being a two-way contract. But as has been their plan all summer, the Cavs anticipate leaving the final roster spot open going into the new season, carrying one below the maximum of 15."

The G League, where he has played 34 games, is also a possibility for Martin.