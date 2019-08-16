Retired WWE Hall of Famer Edge Feels Like He Could Wrestle a Match 'Tomorrow'

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

After mixing it up with Elias at SummerSlam, WWE Hall of Famer Edge believes he is still capable of working a match.

Edge speared Elias during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show in his home country of Canada, marking his first in-ring physicality since retiring in 2011 because of a neck injury.

While Edge doesn't feel the WWE medical staff would clear him to wrestle a match, he said Friday on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness (h/t Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet) that he thinks he could do it if called upon: "To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I'd be OK. It's just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won't allow. It is what it is, right?"

