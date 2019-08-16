Frank Lampard Says Michy Batshuayi's Future Is at Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Friday that Michy Batshuayi's future is at Stamford Bridge and the striker is "very much" in his plans for the new season.

The Belgium international has had loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace since joining the Blues in 2016, but Lampard told reporters the 25-year-old will compete for a place in his attack.

"Michy's here as one of our three strikers," he said. "He's very much in our plans and competing with Tammy and Oli for that space."

Batshuayi's failure to nail down a regular place during his time at Chelsea has led to speculation he could leave before the close of the summer transfer window.

Serie A side Roma made an inquiry to take the Belgian on loan, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Metro).

However, journalist Kristof Terreur noted that Batshuayi wants to fight for his place at Chelsea:

Chelsea are short on options in attack with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham the only other recognised strikers in the squad.

The Blues have been unable to sign any players because of their current transfer ban, meaning they can ill-afford to lose Batshuayi.

Although the Belgian has not managed to become a regular at the club, he does boast a decent scoring record:

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace and made an impact with the Eagles, bagging five goals in 11 games to help them to a club-record Premier League points tally of 49.

Yet he still seems to have work to do to convince Lampard of his worth. Batshuayi was left out of the Chelsea squad to face Manchester United on the opening day of the season and also did not feature against Liverpool in the Super Cup.