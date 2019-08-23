Big 10 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

1 of 10

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Potential Top NFL Draft Picks

The Big Ten boasts a couple of defensive ends who will likely be top-10 selections in the 2020 NFL draft. And really, both Ohio State's Chase Young and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa have a decent shot at rising into the first few picks. Young has piled up 20.5 tackles for loss with 13 sacks in two seasons, and Epenesa—who will be an official starter in 2019 for the first time—has 22 and 15, respectively.

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

During his first season in Ann Arbor, Patterson guided the Wolverines to a 10-3 record last year. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, also showing decent mobility in limited rushing attempts. Patterson chipped in 273 yards and two scores on the ground.

Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska

When Scott Frost left UCF for Lincoln in December 2017, his top priority was flipping Martinez's commitment from Tennessee to Nebraska. Last year, it was obvious why. Even as the Huskers flailed during an 0-6 start, the offense steadily improved. Martinez spearheaded the 4-2 season-ending surge with his dual-threat ability. He ended his freshman year with 2,617 passing yards, 17 scores and eight interceptions, adding 629 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Even without holding a meaningful role as a freshman, Fields is already a well-known player. The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2018 class left Georgia and secured immediate eligibility in Columbus. He's set to replace Dwayne Haskins, who smashed school records and was a first-round NFL draft pick. Fields accounted for eight touchdowns as the backup to UGA starter Jake Fromm.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Moore wasn't simply a breakout star in 2018; only Memphis running back Darrell Henderson and Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor collected more all-purpose yards. While posting an FBS-best 114 receptions, Moore racked up 2,215 total yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

After tallying 1,977 rushing yards on 6.6 per carry with 13 touchdowns as a freshman, Taylor was more productive across the board in 2018. He scampered for a nation-leading 2,194 yards at a 7.2 clip, scoring 16 times. He earned AP All-America honors in both seasons.