Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Exits vs. Levante After Suffering Ankle Injury

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester City and upcoming Clasico against Barcelona, with Eden Hazard suffering yet another injury.

The forward had to come off against Levante after visibly limping for several minutes.

HLN's Kristof Terreur shared this image of the Belgian with an ice pack on his ankle:

Per AS, manager Zinedine Zidane briefly touched on the injury after the 1-0 loss, saying it "did not look good." He also noted he had an injury to the same ankle earlier this season.

The injury is another setback for Hazard following his big-money move from Premier League side Chelsea. He missed the opening weeks of the 2019-20 season after suffering a thigh injury in training.

Hazard had to wait to make his La Liga debut for his new club. His first appearance for Zinedine Zidane's side came against Levante on September 14 in a 3-2 win for Los Blancos.

The Belgium international scored his first goal for his new club in their 4-2 La Liga win over Granada in October but suffered another injury setback in December. Hazard was ruled out until 2020 after fracturing a bone in his ankle in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward's injury problems means he has not yet had the impact expected at the Santiago Bernabeu when he signed from Chelsea in summer 2019 for a reported fee of £130 million.

Hazard left Stamford Bridge having established himself as one of the Premier League's top players, winning the title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League twice with the Blues.

Real Madrid manager Zidane does not lack for options in attack when it comes to replacing Hazard in the starting XI for his side's forthcoming games.

Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are the most likely options to see more minutes, although Los Blancos also have Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez and James Rodriguez as options.

Los Blancos will face Manchester City on Wednesday before a date with Barcelona on Sunday, March 1.