ONE Championship 2019: Dreams of Gold Results and Highlights

Ilias Ennahaci scored a third-round knockout to take the Kickboxing Flyweight World Championship from Petchdam Petchyindee Academy at the ONE Championship Dream Of Gold 2019 event in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

Stamp Fairtex was also in action, and she earned a submission victory over Asha Roka. Meanwhile, Samy Sana and Giorgio Petrosyan qualified for the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix thanks to victories over Dzhabar Askerov and "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut, respectively, in the last four.

Results (Per the tournament's official website)

Preliminary Card

Zhao Zhi Kang def. Paul Lumihi via Submission (MMA Bantamweight)

def. Paul via Submission (MMA Bantamweight) Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Ognjen Topic via TKO (Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight)

def. Topic via TKO (Super Series Thai Bantamweight) Ryuto Sawada def. Aziz Calim via Submission (MMA Straw-weight)

def. via Submission (MMA Straw-weight) Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy def. Liam Nolan via Majority Decision (Super Series Muay Thai)

Academy def. Liam Nolan via Majority Decision (Super Series Thai) Chan Rothana def. Gustavo Balart via Unanimous Decision (MMA Flyweight)

def. Gustavo via Unanimous Decision (MMA Flyweight) Yusup Saadulaev def. Dae Hwan Kim via Unanimous Decision (MMA Bantamweight)

def. Kim via Unanimous Decision (MMA Bantamweight) Lerdsila Phuket Top Team def. Savvas Michael via TKO (Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight)

Main Card

Thanh Le def. Kotetsu Boku via Knockout (MMA Featherweight)

via Knockout (MMA Featherweight) Muangthai def. Kenta Yamada via Unanimous Decision (Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight)

def. via Unanimous Decision (Super Series Thai Bantamweight) Alex Silva def. Stefer Rahardian via Submission (MMA Straw-weight)

via Submission (MMA Straw-weight) Samy Sana def. Dzhabar Askerov via Unanimous Decision (World Grand Prix Semi-Final)

Sana def. via Unanimous Decision (World Grand Semi-Final) Stamp Fairtex def. Asha Roka via Submission (MMA Atomweight )

def. via Submission (MMA ) Giorgio Petrosyan def. Smokin ' Jo Nattawut via Knockout (World Grand Prix Semi-Final)

def. ' Jo via Knockout (World Grand Semi-Final) Ilias Ennahachi def. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy via Knockout (Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship)

Preliminary bouts got under way when Zhao Zhi Kang forced Indonesia's Paul Lumihi to tap out:

Next up, Alaverdi Ramazanov was too quick and ferocious for Ognjen Topic. The latter left himself exposed to too many kicks and clean shots, making an early TKO inevitable.

Ryuto Sawada made similarly quick work of Aziz Calim. Victory belonged to Sawada soon after he got on to his opponents' back and locked in a chokehold.

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee, Chan Rothana and Yusup Saadulaev were the next to enjoy wins. Then the prelims closed out with Lerdsila Phuket showing off his mastery of Muay Thai to earn a TKO against Savvas Michael.

It was time for the main card to begin, and the opening bout didn't disappoint. Thanh Le won it by scoring a notable opening-round knockout over the capable Kotetsu Boku when he connected with a right hand to the butt of the jaw.

Next up, Muangthai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym and Kenta Yamada engaged in a proper scrap. Both fighters traded a relentless barrage of shots at close quarters with neither man yielding nor able to gain a definite advantage.

Ultimately, Bangkok native Muangthai was awarded the decision.

Stefer Rahardian held his own against Alex Silva during a tough opening round. Silva was dominant, but Rahardian used strong ground defence to deny Silva a rear choke and survive the round.

Things went differently in the second round, though, as Silva finished by switching seamlessly from another attempted choke into an armbar for the submission.

A right hand floored Askerov in the first round of the semi-final clash for the World Grand Prix. The Russian got back to his feet but soon had to withstand a high knee and another right from Sana.

Askerov was struggling to deal with the high pace Sana was setting. The fast start formed the platform of Sana's win after the Frenchman had succeeded in drawing Askerov into the kind of close-quarters brawl he couldn't win.

It was time for Fairtex to wow the crowd against Roka. The latter entered the bout undefeated but was dominated from the off, with Fairtex taking her to the mat twice in the opening round.

As well as proving her ground game is up to MMA standards, Fairtex also delivered a familiar barrage of heavy, and largely unchecked, strikes. To her credit, Roka composed herself well at the start of the second round and landed a few solid shots of her own.

She couldn't build enough momentum, though, and Fairtex soon reasserted herself and forced a submission after more good work on the mat.

Already the dominant force in her class within kickboxing and muay thai, Fairtex delivered an emphatic warning about her desire and ability to also boss MMA.

The second semi-final in kickboxing's World Grand Prix was not as closely fought as the first. Instead, Petrosyan put Thailand favourite Nattawut down in the first round.

Petchdam started the main event on the front foot, staying on the inside and trying to fashion an opportunity to unleash his deadly left hand. Ennahachi never gave him those opportunities, and the Dutchman's own work on the inside paid dividends in the second round.

Ennahachi landed several telling body shots before making good with a strong left hook up top. Petchdam survived the round, but only just.

Another hook led to Petchdam hitting the mat and being unsteady once he got back to his feet. Ennahachi sensed his moment and quickly moved in to finish his opponent off and seal deserved gold.