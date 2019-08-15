Roman Reigns' Multiyear Contract Extension Officially Announced by WWE

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Roman Reigns attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

WWE has confirmed reports from earlier this week that Roman Reigns has signed a new contract to remain with the company.

Per the official announcement from WWE, the Big Dog received a multiyear deal. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

