Roman Reigns' Multiyear Contract Extension Officially Announced by WWE

Roman Reigns' Multiyear Contract Extension Officially Announced by WWEAugust 15, 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
WWE has confirmed reports from earlier this week that Roman Reigns has signed a new contract to remain with the company.
Per the official announcement from WWE, the Big Dog received a multiyear deal.
