Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac Ready to Return for Arsenal, Says Unai Emery

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are ready to return to action after missing the Gunners' opening Premier League game of the season against Newcastle United.

Emery told reporters at a pre-match press conference that the duo returned to training Tuesday, although Ozil missed the session the following day due to illness.

"Am I pleased they're back? Of course. For us, for me, first they're a person and second they're a player. We're continuing our way with all the players who are ready with us and consistent every day in training. They came back on Tuesday and Mesut was sick yesterday but, today, is better," he said.

The duo were omitted from the Arsenal squad for the trip to St James' Park due to security concerns after being attacked in London ahead of the start of the new campaign:

Kolasinac fought off the attackers in the street after Ozil was the victim of an attempted carjacking, as shown by Goal:

The two players missed Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Lyon in the wake of the attack but did both feature in the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Barcelona.

However, they did not play against Newcastle after "receiving terrifying threats" and with "late night incidents near their homes," according to John Cross at the Mirror.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two men have been charged over a "security incident in connection" with the two players, per PA Media (h/t the Guardian).

Ozil and Kolasinac are now in line to make their first Premier League appearances of the season Saturday when Burnley are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium.

Emery will leave a decision on whether the two players will feature until late:

The return of the duo to the Arsenal squad will be a boost, but it would be a surprise if they were both to start Saturday's match.

Arsenal opened up their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Newcastle, and Emery may not want to make too many changes to his team.

The Arsenal boss must also decide whether to hand signings Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos their first Premier League starts for their new club after being on the bench at St James' Park.