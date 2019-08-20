Big 12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

1 of 9

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Arguably the nation's most improved returning player resides in Austin, Texas. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took a major jump in development in his sophomore season under head coach Tom Herman, raising his completion percentage to nearly 65 with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 25-5.

Even repeating the level of play he showed late in 2018 would give the Longhorns a chance to make the playoff this season. Last year, Ehlinger became just the sixth Power Five conference player in the past 20 years to throw at least 25 touchdowns and rush for 15 scores in the same season. His ability to make plays with his arm and his legs makes him a bona fide star to watch in 2019.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The most important transfer of the offseason was Jalen Hurts. The dual-threat quarterback is used to pressure situations after playing in 42 games at Alabama, and he was wise to find a situation in which he can compete for a national championship while refining his passing prowess under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Though Hurts is not nearly as explosive as Mayfield or Murray, or as consistent as a thrower, he is a gamer who will give a deep array of receiving playmakers an opportunity to shine. His presence will keep Oklahoma in the thick of the Big 12 and playoff race.

Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas

Williams is an on-field star for the Jayhawks. His tremendous freshman season included over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns.

Regardless of whether new head coach Les Miles continues to harbor a run-dominant team, Williams will be a focal point. He's an explosive presence on one of the least-talented squads in the country.

The sophomore will miss the regular-season opener against Indiana State after receiving a suspension following a domestic battery charge. He signed a 12-month diversion agreement in which he admitted to grabbing and pushing a woman.

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Wallace, one of the best receiving threats in the nation, headlines an explosive set of Oklahoma State playmakers. Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard will try to carry a Cowboys offense that's again replacing its quarterback.

Wallace is a solid route-runner in the Air Raid scheme of head coach Mike Gundy, but his natural body control, speed and short-area burst, as well as his polish, create easy separation. He could lead college football in receiving yards after hauling in 86 catches, 1,491 yards (second nationally) and 12 touchdowns last year.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Reagor has been the perfect player for head coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs through his first two seasons. The 5'11", 195-pounder became the youngest TCU receiver to break the 1,000-yard mark last season. His tape shows a speed demon who effortlessly creates space for his quarterback to work with.

Even as the Horned Frogs rotated through three quarterbacks, Reagor was a consistent problem for defenses. His absurd 17.5 yards-per-catch average in 2017 came with a steadier situation under center. With 1,637 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons, he's established himself as a legitimate 2020 NFL draft prospect and one of the best weapons in the Big 12.