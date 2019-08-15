$350M in Bonds Approved for Proposed $450M Superdome Renovation Project

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome's governing body has reportedly received positive news regarding a stadium upgrade project that will help keep the New Orleans Saints in the city.

According to Anthony McAuley of the Times-Picayune, the State Bond Commission in Louisiana issued clearance to sell up to $350 million in bonds to help fund the project.

McAuley called it a "major step for the $450 million stadium makeover" that will be "a key part of talks to keep the Saints in New Orleans for the next several decades."

