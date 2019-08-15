$350M in Bonds Approved for Proposed $450M Superdome Renovation Project

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The New Orleans Saints logo is pictured during the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome's governing body has reportedly received positive news regarding a stadium upgrade project that will help keep the New Orleans Saints in the city. 

According to Anthony McAuley of the Times-Picayune, the State Bond Commission in Louisiana issued clearance to sell up to $350 million in bonds to help fund the project.

McAuley called it a "major step for the $450 million stadium makeover" that will be "a key part of talks to keep the Saints in New Orleans for the next several decades."

             

