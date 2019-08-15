Kick It Out Issues 'Call to Action' After Tammy Abraham Racially Abused Online

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool competes with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kick It Out have urged social media platforms to take action against racist abuse after Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was targeted after the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The striker was sent the abuse after he missed the Blues' final penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat against Liverpool after a 2-2 draw.

Kick It Out posted a statement on Twitter:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Racially Abused

    Kick It Out demands action from social media companies

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Racially Abused

    Kick It Out demands action from social media companies

    PA Media
    via the Guardian

    PSG Doctor: Neymar Injury Likely to Recur

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Doctor: Neymar Injury Likely to Recur

    Sport EN
    via sport

    Six Reasons for Chelsea Fans to Be Cheerful

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Six Reasons for Chelsea Fans to Be Cheerful

    Matthew Stead
    via Football365

    Fenerbahce Have 'No Chance' of Landing Marcos Alonso

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Fenerbahce Have 'No Chance' of Landing Marcos Alonso

    Nihat Emre Kocaaslan
    via Sport Witness