Kick It Out Issues 'Call to Action' After Tammy Abraham Racially Abused Online

Kick It Out Issues 'Call to Action' After Tammy Abraham Racially Abused OnlineAugust 15, 2019
Kick It Out have urged social media platforms to take action against racist abuse after Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was targeted after the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
The striker was sent the abuse after he missed the Blues' final penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat against Liverpool after a 2-2 draw.
Kick It Out posted a statement on Twitter:
Kick It Out @kickitout
Our statement following reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup match. #KickItOut https://t.co/bqWIPMk1B3
