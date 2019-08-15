Kick It Out Issues 'Call to Action' After Tammy Abraham Racially Abused Online

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kick It Out have urged social media platforms to take action against racist abuse after Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was targeted after the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The striker was sent the abuse after he missed the Blues' final penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat against Liverpool after a 2-2 draw.

Kick It Out posted a statement on Twitter:

