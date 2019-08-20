Each MLB Team's Most Boneheaded Decision of 2019

1 of 6

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: Trading Mike Yastrzemski

In light of the 115 games they lost in 2018, it's really no great outrage that the Baltimore Orioles are on pace for 111 losses this season. Indeed, that's actually a step forward.

Yet if the Orioles are going to take additional steps forward, they need as much young, controllable talent as they can get their hands on. It's therefore a shame they let Mike Yastrzemski go in a March trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Could the Orioles have anticipated the .874 OPS and 16 homers Carl Yastrzemski's grandson has put up in 72 games with the Giants? Probably not. But they still probably should have read more into the .801 OPS he posted in 94 games for Triple-A Norfolk last year.

Boston Red Sox: Leaving Their Bullpen Alone

There's certainly more behind the Boston Red Sox's regression from last year's romp to 108 wins and a World Series championship than just their frequent bullpen malfunctions.

Still, it's perhaps the one problem they might have avoided. If not for ol' friend Craig Kimbrel, they could have signed Adam Ottavino or Zack Britton off the free-agent market. Failing that, they could have added an impact reliever or two (or three) ahead of the deadline.

Instead, the Red Sox have basically let it ride with their bullpen. It's as if they haven't even noticed its MLB-worst-tying 51 percent conversion rate on save opportunities.

New York Yankees: Leaving Their Starting Rotation Alone

The New York Yankees aren't in the same regrettable boat as the Red Sox. You can tell by their American League-best record of 83-43.

It's nonetheless hard to ignore the sorry state of New York's starting rotation. It's been a man down ever since Luis Severino injured his shoulder in spring training, and it's been slumping to the tune of a 5.67 ERA since the first of June.

But rather than sign Dallas Keuchel or trade for any number of available stars at the deadline, the Yankees have done nothing. Maybe that isn't hurting them now, but that's liable to change in October.

Tampa Bay Rays: Leaving Their Right-Handed Slugger Need Alone

The Tampa Bay Rays are on track for 94 wins and a wild-card berth, and their biggest problems mainly have to do with injuries.

It is notable, however, that the Rays were looking for an impact right-handed slugger over the winter. That mission was still active ahead of the deadline, and the team was even tied to Nicholas Castellanos, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Yet the Rays ultimately settled on a deal for Jesus Aguilar, who followed last year's 35-homer outburst with only nine long balls in 2019. That could backfire when the Rays find themselves in need of more power in the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays: Mishandling Ken Giles

Unlike their fellow rebuilders in Baltimore, the Toronto Blue Jays did well in trades of Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini, Daniel Hudson and Eric Sogard.

The Blue Jays would have done even better if they'd moved righty reliever Ken Giles, who went into the deadline with a 1.54 ERA and a rate of 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Trouble was, he developed elbow inflammation at the worst possible time.

But could that have been avoided? Maybe if Giles had spent more time on the injured list the first time his elbow put him there on June 12. Given that he was back as soon as June 20, it's fair to wonder if the Jays sabotaged both his elbow and his trade value by rushing him back.