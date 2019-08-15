Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Fiend, Buddy Murphy and MoreAugust 15, 2019
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Fiend, Buddy Murphy and More
The Fiend's terrifying in-ring debut at SummerSlam on Sunday made him the hottest star in the industry and one of the most buzzed-about on social media. His absence from Raw and SmackDown placed him at the heart of the WWE rumor mill this week.
Why was the masked Superstar from the deepest, darkest recesses of your nightmares left off of television in the wake of the most electrifying debut in recent memory?
That answer, along with reports on Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, await in this collection of WWE rumors and reports.
Update on The Fiend
According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Fiend was kept off television this week "because [WWE] want his character to be special and for it to feel like you'll never know when he's going to strike next."
The Fiend had a mesmerizing debut at SummerSlam, where he defeated Finn Balor in quick and relatively easy fashion. More so than the match, it was the overall presentation of the character that had the internet buzzing.
The music, look, lighting and fan reaction came together to create a magical moment for a performer whose original incarnation was ruined by overexposure, misuse and creative mediocrity.
It is refreshing to hear that WWE recognizes the importance of making The Fiend a special attraction rather than a weekly character on the show. The unpredictability of Bray Wyatt's character, its appearances and its target will only help it stay over with audiences and benefit all involved in the process.
How Did Buddy Murphy End Up in the Roman Reigns Storyline?
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported Buddy Murphy was never intended to be involved in the Roman Reigns storyline and was only inserted when fans noticed he accidentally wound up in the background of the forklift angle.
The happy mishap earned Murphy television time, which culminated Tuesday night with a show-stealing performance against Reigns in a pay-per-view-worthy match. WWE's Best Kept Secret proved why he was one of the breakout stars in the company during his time as cruiserweight champion on 205 Live and probably earned himself renewed interest from the writing team.
More importantly, he earned himself the respect of the fans, something some wrestlers work years to achieve.
The question is whether WWE Creative can capitalize on the momentum Murphy has built for himself. Perhaps a scenario in which he reluctantly teams with Reigns in a war against Daniel Bryan and Rowan would be a suitable way to keep him visible and relevant and, more importantly, further legitimize him in the eyes of the WWE Universe.
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions?
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship is the plan for the Clash of Champions main event.
Unless WWE Creative is pushing a babyface vs. babyface match for the event's marquee bout, it would appear as though Strowman is slated to turn heel again, something that did not work particularly well this time last year, when he betrayed Roman Reigns to set up their fall feud.
Strowman is a pure babyface big man. Even suggesting a heel turn may be an option is a terrible idea that will backfire on the creative team, especially considering fans just watched Rollins overcome the onslaught of a monstrous big man, Brock Lesnar, at SummerSlam.
The storyline would not have a lot of legs. It would grow old quickly, hurt the momentum Rollins has and push Strowman one step closer to the role of a modern Big Show, whose status as a heel or babyface is reliant solely upon the writing team's need from week to week.
There is always the possibility that Strowman does not turn heel, which leads to Brock Lesnar exploding back on to television and destroying both men to set up a Triple Threat match, but that is fantasy booking based on prior events.
Brock Lesnar on SmackDown Live FOX Debut?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported advertisements suggest Brock Lesnar will appear on the first SmackDown Live on Fox in October.
It makes sense that WWE would want Lesnar on the show. The promotion is already breaking out legendary performers for the event. What better way to put an exclamation point on the significance of the broadcast than by featuring the biggest star in the industry?
It may also result in the transition of Lesnar from Raw to SmackDown, opening him up to fresh rivalries and matches. Considering how many times we have seen Lesnar battle Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins, it would be a welcome change for The Beast Incarnate.