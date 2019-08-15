Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Fiend, Buddy Murphy and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Fiend's terrifying in-ring debut at SummerSlam on Sunday made him the hottest star in the industry and one of the most buzzed-about on social media. His absence from Raw and SmackDown placed him at the heart of the WWE rumor mill this week.

Why was the masked Superstar from the deepest, darkest recesses of your nightmares left off of television in the wake of the most electrifying debut in recent memory?

That answer, along with reports on Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, await in this collection of WWE rumors and reports.