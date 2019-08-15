Adrian Talks 'Crazy Week' After Liverpool's Penalty Shootout Win Against Chlesea

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian said the team's UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday capped off what has been a "crazy week" in his career.

With the teams deadlocked at 2-2 after extra time in the match in Istanbul, a penalty shootout was needed to separate the Premier League duo. The first nine were scored, before Tammy Abraham's limp effort was stopped by Adrian.

The goalkeeper arrived as back-up to Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window and was given a starting chance after an injury to the Brazilian.

"Welcome to Liverpool. It's been a crazy week," he told BT Sport (h/t BBC Sport) after the win. "I'm really happy for the team. I'm happy to play for Liverpool and happy for the fans. It was a long game, but in the end a great finish for us."

Here are the decisive kicks from the shootout, with Adrian saving from Abraham after Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool 5-4 in front:

Afterwards, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised the former West Ham United man.

"[It's] Like 'Rocky,'" said the German. "What a story. ... He's loud in the dressing room already. I don't think he's won a lot in his life so it's good for him to win it. He made some unbelievable saves, both keepers did, so I'm really happy for him."

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Klopp was keen to keep his goalkeeper's feet on the ground despite his decisive impact against Chelsea:

Liverpool completed the deal to sign Adrian on August 5 to replace the departing Simon Mignolet. Per The Athletic's Simon Hughes, a couple of weeks ago the goalkeeper wouldn't have envisaged winning a European trophy:

The Spanish Football Podcast provided further details:

Adrian may not have even envisaged getting on the field for Liverpool so quickly after signing his contract, given Alisson was an important part of the team's memorable 2018-19 season.

However, the Brazil international picked up an injury in the Premier League opener against Norwich City, prompting Adrian into the spotlight.

On Wednesday, there were good and bad moments from the 32-year-old. While he made some smart stops, there was some rash play from the goalkeeper too, as he gave away a penalty in extra time that allowed Jorginho to equalise.

Kristian Walsh of Liverpool.com commented on the penalty incident:

With Klopp confirming Alisson will be out of action for the "next few weeks" there is a chance for Adrian to get some minutes under his belt for the Reds. After his efforts on Wednesday, he'll be confident going into Saturday's showdown with Southampton in the Premier League.

Although the Brazil international will no doubt be back in the team again when fit, Adrian will be desperate to prove himself as a fine deputy and someone who can be depended on in the cup competitions and has made a good start in doing so.