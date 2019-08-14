US Soccer, USWNT Mediation over Equal Wages Breaks Down

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 3: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States prior to the United States international friendly match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl on August 3, 2019 in Pasadena, California. The United States won the match 3-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Mediation between the United States women's national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation has broken down as the two sides attempt to come to terms on a new agreement to address the wage gap. 

"We entered this week's mediation with representatives of U.S.S.F. full of hope," player spokesperson Molly Levinson said Wednesday in a statement. "Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation's determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior. It is clear that U.S.S.F., including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed.

"We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial."

The USWNT filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer earlier this year, saying its 2017 collective bargaining agreement is unfair compared to the agreement given to the men.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

