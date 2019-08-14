WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Toronto featured culminations to several of the brand's top feuds but Wednesday night on WWE Network, two others came to a head.

Fandango returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for more than a year, saving Tyler Breeze from a beating at the hands of The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. The reunited Breezango battled Blake and Cutler in tag team action.

After weeks of blood, sweat and tears, Jordan Myles and Cameron Grimes clashed in the finals of the Breakout Tournament.

Who emerged victoriously and with a shot at NXT gold in their grasp?

Find out with this recap of the August 14 episode.