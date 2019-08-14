WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14August 15, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14
NXT TakeOver: Toronto featured culminations to several of the brand's top feuds but Wednesday night on WWE Network, two others came to a head.
Fandango returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for more than a year, saving Tyler Breeze from a beating at the hands of The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. The reunited Breezango battled Blake and Cutler in tag team action.
After weeks of blood, sweat and tears, Jordan Myles and Cameron Grimes clashed in the finals of the Breakout Tournament.
Who emerged victoriously and with a shot at NXT gold in their grasp?
Find out with this recap of the August 14 episode.
Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons
Breezango reunited for the first time in over a year as Tyler Breeze and Fandango battled Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
The babyfaces rolled early until Jaxson Ryker jumped Breeze behind the official’s back, instigating the isolation of Prince Pretty from his partner. Ryker got involved a second time and was tossed from the ringside area, evening the odds.
Breeze finally made the hot tag to his partner, who exploded into the squared circle and took the fight to the heels, including a wicked tornado DDT. A lariat cut off his momentum and Fandango suddenly found himself at the mercy of the opposition.
A tope con hilo led to a resurgence for the babyfaces and a slingshot elbow drop to Blake earned Fandango the pinfall victory.
Result
Breezango defeated Forgotten Sons
Grade
C
Analysis
The match was rather basic but it got the show off to a hot start, thanks to the fans’ adoration for Breeze and ‘Dango.
Breezango was fiery and energetic, which is exactly what you want out of a team that is tasked with kicking a show off.
Conversely, Blake and Cutler were their normal solid selves, not overshadowing the babyfaces but continuously presenting themselves as a threat to foil the successful comeback.
NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes
The biggest match of their individual careers, the Breakout Tournament Finals started with an apprehensive approach by Grimes and Myles.
Neither Superstar was able to gain a sustained advantage, each leveling the other with an increasingly significant move or blow. A backbreaker into a German suplex by Myles had him en route to victory but Grimes fought through and kicked out at two. Myles answered later with a running Spanish Fly for another near-fall.
Late, Grimes tried to send Myles face-first into the turnbuckle but the former ACH countered, delivered a brainbuster and finished him off with a 450 splash to claim the win and guaranteed title opportunity, presented to him by general manager William Regal.
Result
Myles defeated Grimes
Grade
B
Analysis
Ideally, these two would have been able to have a barnburner of a match that was longer, thus giving everything the competitors did the chance to breathe. Still, the action was solid and the right person went over.
Myles has been a revelation for those unfamiliar with his work in NXT. He is charismatic, athletic and a compelling performer.
Grimes, conversely, is a hard-hitting pitbull of a competitor whose tenacity is undeniable. He will be just fine despite the defeat; a cornerstone of the NXT brand going forward.