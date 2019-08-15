Ranking Randy Orton's 10 Greatest Moments 15 Years After Winning 1st WWE Title

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton was among the many stars who contended for a championship at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Although he did not emerge victorious, his blatant disrespect for WWE champion Kofi Kingston was a major talking point coming out of the event.

The show emanated from Toronto, the same site of SummerSlam 15 years ago Thursday. Interestingly enough, it was at that installment that Orton became the youngest world champion in WWE history with his win over Chris Benoit in the night's main event.

It's been an incredible journey since then for WWE's Apex Predator, who has captured every championship the company has to offer several times over. As seen Sunday, he is still one of the most dangerous and unpredictable performers on the roster whose place toward the top of the card has never faltered.

Regardless of whether he's with the WWE Universe or against them, Orton always finds a way to make whatever he's involved in compelling. Some of his matches and feuds been more exciting than others, but either way, he's had an amazing career worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In honor of this milestone, let's look back at Orton's greatest WWE moments from the past decade and a half and rank them in order of their overall impact and entertainment value.