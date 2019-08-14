PSG Reportedly Reject Barcelona Neymar Bid; Real Madrid Won't Give Up Vinicius

DOMINIQUE FAGET/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected a bid from Barcelona for star winger Neymar, while Real Madrid have denied their request to include Vinicius Junior in a deal.

According to AS' Fernando Kallas and Mario Cortegana, Barcelona approached the French champions with an offer of €100 million and Philippe Coutinho, while Ivan Rakitic was also discussed. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are on the table for Real Madrid, but Les Parisiens have their eye on "anti-Neymar" Vinicius.

Per the report, Les Parisiens are big fans of the Brazilian youngster's conduct. PSG are keen on the 19-year-old and have their eye on Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo in negotiations with Barcelona.

According to Julien Laurens and Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, Neymar has made it clear to the club he wants to leave PSG, and he no longer seems to have a future in Paris. The fans are done with the 27-year-old:

Les Parisiens have acknowledged talks are ongoing, and a departure seems inevitable:

The Ligue 1 giants paid a world-record fee for Neymar just two years ago, however, and will want fair value for their superstar. With former club Barcelona and hated rivals Real Madrid both interested, they have the opportunity of playing them against each other and maximising their return.

Both Barcelona and Real have already spent big on attacking reinforcements, bringing in Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard, respectively. In order to operate within their budgets, they would likely rather send players to Paris as part of their bid.

The Neymar clan is not letting sentiment influence the deal:

While the forward has a Barcelona history, that same history works against the Blaugranawhen it comes to negotiations. Per AS' Fernando Kallas, PSG would much rather sell to Los Blancos, who they have a much better relationship with.

A recent poll conducted by AS' Jonathan Meaney showed a majority of 160,000 Real Madrid fans questioned are not in favour of a move for Neymar.