ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2019 Season

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Who Is No. 2?

We'll get into this more shortly, but one of the biggest questions this preseason—not just in the ACC, but in the entire country—is: Will anyone from this conference challenge Clemson? And if so, who is that team?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Clemson has an 88.8 percent chance of winning the ACC and has at least a 92 percent chance of winning each of its conference games. It's ridiculous how wide the gap is between the Tigers and the rest of the league.

Syracuse has been the top challenger to Clemson lately, beating the Tigers in 2017 and at least staying within 10 points of them three other times in the past five seasons. The Orange get Clemson at home in Week 3 and might be able to pull off a stunner if quarterback Tommy DeVito has the game of his life.

Whether there's an upset of Clemson or not, there might not be a second ACC team in the final Top 25 polls.

Coaching Changes Galore

Last year, the only ACC head coaching job to change was Florida State transitioning from Jimbo Fisher to Willie Taggart. But there are four new head coaches in the ACC this year, including one who has never been a head coach before and another who hasn't been on the sidelines since 2013.

Louisville gave Bobby Petrino the boot and brought in Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield. Under his tutelage, the Mountaineers were annually the team to beat in the Sun Belt Conference. Don't expect anything close to that in his first year with this roster, but the Cardinals may have made the best long-term hire of the bunch here.

North Carolina kicked Larry Fedora to the curb following his second consecutive nine-loss season and is hopeful that Mack Brown can rekindle some of that magic from his time with the Tar Heels in the 1990s. As with Louisville, though, don't expect an overnight transformation.

Georgia Tech also has a new coach following Paul Johnson's retirement. No one knows what to expect from the Yellow Jackets with former Temple coach Geoff Collins coming in and ditching the triple-option offense.

But the most noteworthy change was Miami "promoting" defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to head coach after Mark Richt retired. Diaz left Miami earlier in December for the Temple job that Collins vacated, but he returned to the Hurricanes a couple weeks later. And he immediately needs to deal with one of the toughest decisions in the conference...

Miami's Quarterback Situation

Miami led the ACC in yards allowed per game last season and ranked second in points allowed. The Hurricanes also had an above-average rushing attack in which nearly every ball-carrier averaged at least five yards per touch.

Were it not for terribly inconsistent quarterback play, they might have been a contender instead of a 7-6 bust.

And there might be even more critical focus on their quarterback situation this season.

Diaz recently made the surprising decision to name redshirt freshman Jarren Williams as the starting quarterback for the season opener against Florida, leaving N'Kosi Perry and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell to battle for the backup job. Though Williams was a top-100 recruit in last year's class, most expected Miami to either immediately hand the job to Martell or give Perry another chance to prove he belongs.

The dilemma now is what to do if Williams gets eaten alive by what should be an excellent Gators defense. Bouncing back and forth between Perry and Malik Rosier got the Hurricanes nowhere fast last year, and there could be similar repercussions if they play hot potato with the position once again. That ACC Coastal Division is wide-open, though, and Miami could play in the ACC championship for the second time in three seasons if it figures out and sticks with its best option at quarterback.