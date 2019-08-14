Juventus' Fabio Paratici Discusses Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus director Fabio Paratici addressed the transfer speculation surrounding the club on Wednesday, admitting there is interest in and discussions about Paulo Dybala and sidestepping questions about Mauro Icardi.

Dybala scored twice in the annual Villar Perosa friendly between Juventus' senior side and a B team, and Paratici spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) after the contest:

"As with all transfer sessions, there is a lot of chatter and lately not many actual deals done, but we are calm and confident.

"It's not that there is an excess of players, but rather a list that neither the coach nor I can do anything about. We can only use 21, and just one 'local' homegrown player. Therefore, the players who are not in that list of 22 have to go.

"There aren't any players closer to a sale than others. We are one of the best teams in the world, which means we have many top level players.

"It takes three parties to conclude a transfer, so we'll slowly reach our conclusions.

"Dybala is like all the others, a great Juventus player. There is interest and there are discussions, we'll talk about it together.

"Icardi is an Inter player, so we will only talk about those in our squad. We've got Gonzalo Higuain, who is a great hitman, while Mario Mandzukic is an excellent forward. Let's talk about our players."

Juventus A led 3-1 when fans stormed the pitch, a tradition in the friendly. Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt sat out the contest.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Per the report, Juventus have to trim their squad by six players, something manager Maurizio Sarri has labeled "embarrassing." Juventus have added the likes of De Ligt, Merih Demiral, Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Danilo, and with just a few sales made so far, the player group has grown too large.

Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic are thought to be closest to a departure, per the report, but the name of Dybala has come up a lot in the past few weeks as well.

According to the latest from Sky Sports (h/t Italian Football TV), La Joya seems most likely to stay for now, while Inter Milan's Icardi will take a little more time before making his decision:

Dybala started 24 Serie A matches for Juventus last season, his lowest total since joining the Old Lady. He scored just five goals, proving a poor fit alongside summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old reportedly turned down a transfer to Manchester United, and sports writer Adriano Del Monte understood why:

Dybala has enjoyed a solid pre-season after making a late start due to his international commitments with Argentina. He converted a penalty he won himself on Wednesday, before blasting home from close range for his second goal. Juan Cuadrado got the third, and Demiral scored an own-goal.

Icardi's future appears as murky as Dybala's. Per Simon Peach of the Press Association, Manager Antonio Conte has made it clear the ace striker is not a part of his plans. Inter have already given his old No. 9 shirt number to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A transfer window remains open until August 23, but clubs can still sell players to foreign teams. The La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 transfer window will remain open until September 2.