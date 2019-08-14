Gary Neville: 'Manchester United Will Probably Win League Before Liverpool'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes his old club will "probably" win the Premier League before rivals Liverpool.

The Reds may have finished a gargantuan 31 points ahead of the Red Devils last season, falling just a single point short of the title, but Neville believes the cycle of English football will lead United back to the top.

He said as much during an appearance on Sky Bet's The Big Season Debate (h/t Mirror's Darren Wells):

"I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again. They'll probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion.

"And that's not being disrespectful, they'll probably win the league before Liverpool.

"It genuinely does not concern me because it can be corrected by a little bit of money on the stadium and good decisions in the boardroom and good decisions in the recruitment department.

"What I'm saying is, Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Tottenham [Hotspur], all these clubs have had poor recruitment policies over the last 25 or 30 years at times. So United are going through one at the moment.

"Eventually they will stumble upon the right recruitment system, the right recruitment people, they'll get a great manager—hopefully that's Ole—and they'll start to win again. That's going to happen."

He also said the Red Devils are closer to contention than people think, and things aren't as bad as they are being made out.

Neville also predicted Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool soon:

Liverpool won last year's UEFA Champions League, their sixth in total, but have been waiting for domestic silverware since 1990.

They came agonisingly close last season, finishing narrowly behind a Manchester City team that won 32 of its 38 matches. The two sides were a clear cut above the rest—third-placed finishers Chelsea trailed Liverpool by 27 points.

Liverpool didn't make any big signings in the summer but also didn't lose any key players. They're expected to once again challenge City for the title, while United will likely battle Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for a spot in the top four and a Champions League ticket.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

United have won 20 First Division and Premier League titles, with their most recent coming in 2013. They have only finished in the top four twice since then, however, and won just half of their Premier League matches last season.

The Red Devils did strengthen their squad in the summer, signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City and investing in young talents Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

There are still questions surrounding manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but after the 4-0 win over Chelsea, his status is trending upwards:

United are consistently listed among the most valuable clubs in the world and have the transfer budget to improve their squad in a hurry as a result. While the Reds appear much closer to a Premier League title for now, the Red Devils have the means to close the gap in the near future.