Look: Indians' Yasiel Puig Celebrates Becoming an American Citizen

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cleveland outfielder Yasiel Puig became a United States citizen on Wednesday, posting a picture on Twitter to celebrate the moment:

As Zack Meisel of The Athletic noted, Puig is the fourth member of the team to become a citizen this year, joining Carlos Santana, Hanley Ramirez and Oliver Perez.

Puig, 28, defected from Cuba in 2012 with the dream of playing Major League Baseball. He then signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, spending his first six seasons with the club before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason.

The Reds then shipped him to Cleveland ahead of the trade deadline. For the season, he's hitting .263 with 23 homers, 67 RBI, 56 runs and 16 stolen bases.