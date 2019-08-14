WWE Rumors: Creative Plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt After TV Absence

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE reportedly has specific plans in place for how it will deploy "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt moving forward.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Wyatt did not appear on Raw or SmackDown Live this week so as to keep people guessing as to when he will appear:

Wyatt made his in-ring debut as "The Fiend" at SummerSlam on Sunday in a winning effort against Finn Balor.

While SummerSlam was a stacked card with several significant happenings, it can be argued that The Fiend's appearance was the most memorable moment of all.

Wyatt's entrance, which featured a remixed theme song and a lantern that resembled his own head, received "This is awesome" chants from the live crowd in Toronto. After Wyatt beat Balor with the mandible claw, he appeared at the top of the ramp, which added to the mysticism of his character.

After months of being off television, Wyatt resurfaced shortly after WrestleMania in the Firefly Funhouse segments. Wyatt was initially playing the role of a happy-go-lucky children's show host, but that eventually evolved into something far more sinister.

Wyatt's match against Balor was his first on TV in almost exactly one year and, based on the first impression he made, he figures to be among WWE's biggest stars moving forward.

During Wyatt's previous run, he often suffered from poor booking that saw him talk a big game only to lose significant matches. He can't afford to be plagued by similar things this time around.

If WWE keeps Wyatt in the role of someone who appears here and there to handpick his opponents and then beat them in fairly dominant fashion at pay-per-views, he can be built into a massive threat over the next several months leading up to a major WrestleMania match.

Wyatt doesn't need a title to be relevant nor does he need to be anywhere near the title scene, and if WWE comes to that realization, he can add a different dimension to the company's shows and cards as a special attraction moving forward.

