Ivan Perisic Talks Bayern Munich Loan Move from Inter Milan: 'You Cannot Say No'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Bayern Munich's new recruit, Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic, attends a press conference during his presentation at Bayern Munich's headquarters in Munich, southern Germany, on August 14, 2019. - Bayern Munich have signed Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic on a one-year loan deal. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL KOPATSCH/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL KOPATSCH/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic wasted no time in deciding to join Bayern Munich from Inter Milan after the Bundesliga giants offered him an opportunity. 

Per Goal's Patric Ridge, Bayern turned their attention to the Croatian after their primary target, Manchester City's Leroy Sane, suffered a long-term knee ligament injury.

Having joined on a season-long loan on Tuesday, Perisic said in his first press conference on Wednesday:

"It happened really quickly. Everybody knows what happened [with Sane], and I hope he recovers well and quickly.

"But when they called me, I took only a few hours to take my decision with my family. When a club like Bayern call, you cannot say no.

"That's the reason I'm here. I want to do the best here every day, each game, and I hope it's going to be a successful year."

The Bavarian club have the option to make the 30-year-old's stay at the Allianz Arena permanent, so an impressive season from Perisic could keep him at the club.

The winger took part in training shortly after Bayern announced his arrival on Tuesday:

Following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season, there was a need for the German club to add to their wide options this summer.

Although Perisic perhaps isn't quite the same calibre they were in their prime, he's a fine player in his own right, and he contributed 40 goals and 37 assists in 163 appearances for Inter.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is an admirer:

He's used to playing in the Bundesliga, too, having played for Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund before making the move to Italy:

Although some Bayern supporters might be disappointed that Sane won't be arriving at the club this summer, Perisic is a strong addition to the squad.

He'll not only be able to supply Robert Lewandowski with ammunition, he'll also be able to chip in with strikes of his own to share the goalscoring burden with the striker.

As Bayern look to compete on multiple fronts over the course of the season, Perisic will be a useful option to call upon alongside Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

