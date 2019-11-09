Jon Moxley Beats Kenny Omega in Non-Sanctioned Match at AEW Full Gear 2019

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The long-awaited clash between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega finally came to pass Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, with Moxley beating Omega in a non-sanctioned match.

The two engaged in a brutal fight that featured mouse traps, shattered glass, barbed wire and the wood of an exposed ring after Moxley took it apart:

Moxley pinned Omega following a Paradigm Shift DDT onto the wood.

The pair had never faced each other in an official match prior to Full Gear, but the groundwork for their heated rivalry was laid at Double or Nothing in May when Moxley made his shocking debut for the company.

After Chris Jericho beat Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, Moxley made his way through the crowd and entered the ring. He laid out both Jericho and the referee, but he paid special attention to Omega.

The two men brawled through the arena, but Moxley got the better of the former IWGP world heavyweight champion by hitting him with a DDT on a giant stack of poker chips next to the entrance stage.

Following that altercation, Moxley vs. Omega was announced as one of the top matches on the All Out card, but when Moxley was sidelined by an elbow infection, the match was postponed, and Omega faced Pac at All Out instead.

In video promos prior to All Out, Moxley explained why he targeted Omega. He called his opponent a "myth" and suggested Omega looked down on him and his style of wrestling.

Moxley also referenced his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose and how he was stuck doing comedic segments while Omega was given the opportunity to put on five-star matches with NJPW.

While there was no immediate payoff, all of the heat carried over to AEW Dynamite, and the rivalry between Moxley and Omega has been a primary focus on the show for the past several weeks.

In addition to cutting promos on each other, Moxley and Omega got physical. Moxley DDT'ed Omega through a glass table a few weeks ago, and on the go-home edition of Dynamite before Full Gear, they had a standoff with Moxley holding a bat wrapped in barbed wire and Omega countering with a broom wrapped in barbed wire.

Making the match unsanctioned was controversial since it didn't count toward either competitor's record, but the win was huge for Moxley's momentum regardless. It also represented another blow to Omega, who has gotten off to a slow start since the debut of AEW.

