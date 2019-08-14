Real Madrid Transfer Target Donny van de Beek Hints at Ajax Stay in 2019-20

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Donny van de Beek has said there is "a very good chance" he will stay at Ajax despite interest from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old recently confirmed to Fox Sports (h/t Carlos Forjanes of AS) the Spanish giants "are interested" in signing him.

He has emerged as a midfield target for Los Blancos after moves for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen failed to materialise.

But it now looks as though Real could miss out on Van de Beek also after he said he could well remain at Ajax, per Ziggo Sport (h/t Goal's Joe Wright):

"[Real are] a fantastic club, but Ajax are too. I've nothing to complain about in that regard. There's a very good chance I'll continue playing here, but nothing is certain yet."

The Dutchman added that he hopes his future will be resolved soon as he is "a bit fed up with all the questions about it."

Van de Beek played a key role in Ajax's superb 2018-19 season, where they won the Eredivisie for the first time since 2014 and made the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League:

He netted nine goals and provided 10 assists in the Dutch top flight last season, and he has started the new campaign in similarly fine form:

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has lost some crucial players over the summer, most notably midfielder Frenkie de Jong and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who have joined Barcelona and Juventus, respectively:

If the Amsterdam giants keep hold of Van de Beek, though, it will be a big boost for their ambitions in 2019-20.

They do not necessarily have any need to sell the Netherlands international as he is contracted to the club until 2022, and if he has another fine campaign at Ajax, he will likely only be worth more next summer.