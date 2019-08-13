Mike Tyson Says He Smokes 'About' $40K of Marijuana Every Month

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson attends the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Mike Tyson is certainly enjoying his retirement.

Not only has the former boxer become an advocate for marijuana while hosting a podcast called Hot Boxin', but he also explained the extent of his marijuana use in the latest episode.

"What do we smoke a month?" Tyson asked his co-host, Eben Britton. He added, per The Source, "It's about $40,000 a month." 

"We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month," Britton said.

Tyson broke ground on a 40-acre ranch earlier this year to both grow marijuana and research the effects of the drug. The new company said on its website that it aims to create "Better Cannabis" for its customers.

However, it appears Tyson is getting high on his own supply.

It's unknown how many people are joining in on these sessions at his ranch, but $40,000 per month is still a lot of money to spend on marijuana. It's also a questionable use of money considering the 53-year-old has already gone bankrupt once despite earning $300 million in his boxing career.

Still, Tyson appears to be fully immersed in his new business.

