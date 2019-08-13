Russell Wilson, Ciara Announced as Members of Seattle Sounders Ownership Group

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara announced Tuesday that they have joined the MLS Seattle Sounders' ownership group.

Wilson and Ciara are among 11 local families who joined the team's ownership group. Rapper Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are also in the new group.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

