Russell Wilson, Ciara Announced as Members of Seattle Sounders Ownership Group

Russell Wilson, Ciara Announced as Members of Seattle Sounders Ownership GroupAugust 13, 2019
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara announced Tuesday that they have joined the MLS Seattle Sounders' ownership group.
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽️💚💙 https://t.co/LbOCt7WI5i
Wilson and Ciara are among 11 local families who joined the team's ownership group. Rapper Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are also in the new group.
