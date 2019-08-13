Cubs Rumors: CHI 'Pissed' Joe Maddon Publicly Discussed Contract Status

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Joe Maddon's recent comments about his contract reportedly made the Chicago Cubs unhappy.

Per Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score (h/t Evan Altman of Cubs Insider), the Cubs are "pissed" at Maddon because he didn't "honor the handshake … agreement" they had not to discuss his status in public.

"They are not happy with Joe Maddon saying what he said where he said and when he said it, and this is a power move by Joe," Bernstein said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.