Cubs Rumors: CHI 'Pissed' Joe Maddon Publicly Discussed Contract Status

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Joe Maddon's recent comments about his contract reportedly made the Chicago Cubs unhappy.

Per Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score (h/t Evan Altman of Cubs Insider), the Cubs are "pissed" at Maddon because he didn't "honor the handshake … agreement" they had not to discuss his status in public.

"They are not happy with Joe Maddon saying what he said where he said and when he said it, and this is a power move by Joe," Bernstein said.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    2019 Dodgers Are Best Since Team's Move to LA

    .658 winning percentage is team's highest since 1953 Brooklyn club

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2019 Dodgers Are Best Since Team's Move to LA

    .658 winning percentage is team's highest since 1953 Brooklyn club

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Phillies Bring Back Ex-Manager Charlie Manuel as Hitting Coach

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Phillies Bring Back Ex-Manager Charlie Manuel as Hitting Coach

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    How Verlander Became MLB's HR Whipping Boy 😬

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Verlander Became MLB's HR Whipping Boy 😬

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest 2019 Awards Predictions 🔮

    We give our picks at the season's three-quarter mark

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Newest 2019 Awards Predictions 🔮

    We give our picks at the season's three-quarter mark

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report