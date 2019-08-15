How to Watch ONE Dreams of Gold: B/R Live Info, Start Time and Match Card

ONE Championship

ONE Championship is back on Friday, Aug. 16 with Dreams of Gold, live from Bangkok in Thailand.

Flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy defends his belt for the first time against Ilias Ennahachi in the main event. Along with their title bout, the featherweight kickboxing world grand prix semifinals take place as Samy Sana faces Dzhabar Askerov and Giorgio Petrosyan goes up against Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Dreams of Gold also features the mixed martial arts debut of Stamp Fairtex, who is the reigning atomweight muay thai and kickboxing champion. She begins her journey to claim the championship in a third martial art, which has never been done before in a major promotion.

Here is how to watch Dreams of Gold and three things to pay attention to.

Where and How to Watch

Dreams of Gold will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

Main Card

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy vs. Ilias Ennahachi (flyweight kickboxing world championship)

Smokin' Jo Nattawut vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (featherweight kickboxing world grand prix semifinal)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Asha Roka

Samy Sana vs. Dzhabar Askerov (featherweight kickboxing world grand prix semifinal)

Alex Silva vs. Stefer Rahardian

Muangthai Pk.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Kenta Yamada

Thanh Le vs. Kotetsu Boku

3 Questions to be Answered

Will Stamp Fairtex pull out any surprises?

Stamp Fairtex's quest for major titles in three different martial arts begins on Friday as the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing and muay thai champion looks to make her mixed martial arts debut a winning one.

She faces Asha Roka, a 4-0 Indian nicknamed the "Knockout Queen" who returns to action for the first time since Feb. 25, 2017. Although this is Stamp's debut in the sport, the Thai will still likely be considered the favorite due to her wealth of experience, particularly in muay thai.

The question is, will we see something different out of Stamp than the muay thai striking we've grown accustomed to from her? Even when she defeated Kai Ting Chuang for the kickboxing crown, Stamp still walked the fine line between its rules and that of muay thai so much so the referee consistently reminded her not to clinch as a defense mechanism, a big difference from the Thai's native sport.

How will Stamp look outside of her comfort zone if Roka decides to bring the bout to the mat, a circumstance the two-sport champion has never needed to consider before. Will we see any aspect of Stamp's wrestling and jiu-jitsu arsenal or is this a match where striking prevails?

Has Giorgio Petrosyan figured out a strategy against "Thaiboxing"?

$1 million is at stake in the ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix, and Giorgio Petrosyan is back in the tournament having defeated Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy in a rematch after ONE ruled his Thai opponent's initial victory a no contest due to illegal clinching, a common practice in Petchmorakot's muay thai background.

Although the defensive clinching of Petchmorakot was deemed illegal, Petrosyan still seemed to struggle with exchanges even after legal clinches from his opponent. "The Doctor" recovered nicely in their rematch however and won in very straightforward fashion.

Now Petrosyan faces another descendant of muay thai in Smokin' Jo Nattawut. The Italian already defeated Nattawut in his ONE debut last year, but the latter grew significantly and is 4-0 since their first meeting.

Can Nattawut capitalize on the playbook Petchmorakot laid out for him and defeat (legally) one of the world's most decorated kickboxers or has Petrosyan solved the riddle to defeating muay thai-based competitors?

Is Petchdam Petchyindee Academy a worthy champion?

Much has been said about Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. Whether it's the over-the-top entrances, "Baby Shark" dances, his colorful hair or his prolific striking, Petchdam stands out among the rest in more ways than one.

However, the champion's title win against Elias Mahmoudi lat May was unconvincing to say the least.

In unfortunate circumstances, Petchdam won the inaugural ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship after Mahmoudi was unable to continue due to a groin strike in the fifth-round. Additionally, an early yellow card given to Mahmoudi docked the Algerian points and effectively made the judges' decision to award Petchdam a unanimous victory a little easier. Had Mahmoudi not been penalized, judges would've been forced into a closer decision.

Between the abrupt end to the hotly contested match due to injury and a yellow card that in hindsight could've been pivotal to the result of the bout, Petchdam needs a marquee win against 29-2 Dutchman Ilias Ennahachi on Friday to help prove his reign as champion isn't due to fortunate circumstances. Can he add substance to the flash of his title reign?