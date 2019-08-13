Manchester City Avoid Transfer Ban, Fined by FIFA After Breaching Transfer Rules

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban but have been fined £314,500 after FIFA found the Premier League club guilty of breaching rules around the signing of young players.

The Associated Press' Rob Harris confirmed the news on Tuesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.