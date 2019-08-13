Manchester City Avoid Transfer Ban, Fined by FIFA After Breaching Transfer Rules

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

A new poster showing members of the Manchester City team celebrating has been placed at the entrance to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England to celebrate Manchester City winning the Premier League title on April 16, 2018.
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban but have been fined £314,500 after FIFA found the Premier League club guilty of breaching rules around the signing of young players.

The Associated Press' Rob Harris confirmed the news on Tuesday:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

