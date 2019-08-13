Manchester City Avoid Transfer Ban, Fined by FIFA After Breaching Transfer Rules

Manchester City Avoid Transfer Ban, Fined by FIFA After Breaching Transfer RulesAugust 13, 2019
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban but have been fined £314,500 after FIFA found the Premier League club guilty of breaching rules around the signing of young players.
The Associated Press' Rob Harris confirmed the news on Tuesday:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
FIFA: "Manchester City FC was found to have breached ... FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. The Disciplinary Committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of 370,000 Swiss francs."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
