5 Things WWE Must Do During SmackDown's Debut Show on FOX

Credit: WWE.com

Things are about to shake up in a major way in WWE with SmackDown Live set to make its long awaited debut on FOX on Friday, October 4.

Based off all the advertising we've seen for the move so far (not to mention how much money WWE is reportedly making off this deal), it's clear the company will be take SmackDown very seriously starting this fall. That isn't to say the show has been under-performing lately, but with the Wild Card Rule still in effect, it has basically been a Raw rerun in recent months.

In late June, WWE appointed Eric Bischoff to be the new executive director of SmackDown, meaning that significant changes to the blue brand are on the way. Of course, October 4 would be as good of a time as any to kick off the newest era in the show's 20-year history.

That episode is bound to have the highest viewership SmackDown has seen in several years, so the company should be looking to take advantage of that any way they can. Not only do they need to entice fans to watch that night, they must do enough to convince them to tune in the following week as well.

With less than two months away from SmackDown's grand premiere on FOX, now is the time for WWE to begin formulating ideas to ensure they put together the biggest show possible. These five suggestions would certainly help with that.