Predicting 2020 Landing Spots for Each Top MLB Free Agent Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Now that the Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, up next on the list of things to look forward to are the stretch run of the regular season and, of course, the postseason.

But let's skip right past those and look ahead to free agency.

We have fresh predictions for where the offseason's top 10 free agents—all guys who come with some combination of an established track record, upside and star power—will end up. The list includes neither players with opt-out clauses (e.g., J.D. Martinez, Stephen Strasburg and Aroldis Chapman) nor players with options (e.g., Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas).

We otherwise based our predictions on team needs, payroll flexibility and old-fashioned guesswork.

We'll proceed in order from the least desirable free agent to the most desirable one.