Video: Yasiel Puig Ejected for Reds-Pirates Brawl After Reported Indians Trade

Yasiel Puig had a very busy Tuesday.

The outfielder was reportedly traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal while still playing in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Puig, for reasons unknown, was left in the game after the trade was reported, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. And that turned out to be a near-disaster after the right-fielder found himself involved in a full-scale brawl in the ninth inning.

Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic provided the details:

The following players were ejected, per Biertempfel: Puig, Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Pirates right-handers Trevor Williams, Chris Archer and Kyle Crick.

After the dust finally settled, the ballgame resumed.

Looking ahead, Cleveland gets an outfielder currently hitting .255 with 22 home runs entering Tuesday, although he has played much better as of late after a slow start.

Through April, the 28-year-old had just a .192 batting average, and he was still only hitting .218 by the end of May. However, he has been on a tear the past couple of months, producing a .297 average and .929 OPS in June and July, per Baseball Reference.

He is once again showing the type of production we saw during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including 51 total home runs over his last two seasons. He also earned MVP votes in his first two years in the league in 2013-14.

While some have questioned his antics on the field, he has remained a valuable player who brings energy to the clubhouse.

The Reds brought him in this offseason as part of a seven-player deal to try to improve the roster, but the team remains far out of the playoff race. With Puig heading toward free agency, it made sense to flip him once again for some salary relief and possible help for the future.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted last week the right fielder was a "strong candidate" to be moved, and Cleveland apparently provided the best offer to Cincinnati to complete a deal.

Puig will now try to provide some offensive help to an Indians team looking to make a deep run in October.

His playoff experience should be a significant plus with 58 career postseason games on his resume, including 49 World Series at-bats over the past two years. Adding in his recent strong hitting, the Cuban star could be a vital piece for his new squad over the next few months.