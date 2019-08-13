WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 13

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In terms of importance, few nights stand out more each year than WWE SummerSlam, which makes the show after SummerSlam vital to the future of the brand. The August 13 edition of SmackDown Live was set to push the brand forward after multiple major victories and defeats.

Kofi Kingston lost his cool in his feud with Randy Orton after the two got counted out outside the ring. His brutal attack on The Viper promised that this rivalry was only just beginning, but no one knew how Orton would respond.

Kevin Owens finally put a stop to Shane McMahon's reign of terror with a victory over The Best in the World. However, he did so via low blow, setting up Shane to retaliate in dangerous fashion.

Bayley pulled out another statement victory by defeating Ember Moon, leaving her without a clear challenger going forward. Charlotte Flair walked out with her own victory over Trish Stratus, setting the stage for a match between The War Goddess and The Queen to determine the next No. 1 contender.

Talk of last week's attack on Roman Reigns may not have had much of an effect on SummerSlam, but it set up the biggest match of the night for SmackDown. Buddy Murphy set the stage for his SmackDown debut in a battle with The Big Dog.

This week's SmackDown was jam packed with potential that needed to live up to the expectations established by the highs of the previous night's edition of Monday Night Raw.