WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Clash of Champions approaches, and the August 27 edition of SmackDown Live had a chance to determine who would get the opportunity to challenge for the many championships defended at the Sept. 15 event.

Four men certainly looking to pick up big wins were those in the King of the Ring tournament. Buddy Murphy would renew his long-standing rivalry with Ali, while Chad Gable would compete against his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin.

Randy Orton was certain to respond to the attack of Kofi Kingston last week as their WWE Championship rematch looms. Charlotte Flair also had reason to fire back at Bayley after their confrontation last week.

Roman Reigns was one of the few men not thinking about gold with a wrestler apparently looking to seriously injure him. Last week, Daniel Bryan revealed the supposed attacker of The Big Dog, who looked similar to Rowan, and Bryan and Rowan demanded an apology from Reigns.

These were only the promised moments on a night that held serious importance to a brand that is still trying to reshape its title picture.