WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27
Clash of Champions approaches, and the August 27 edition of SmackDown Live had a chance to determine who would get the opportunity to challenge for the many championships defended at the Sept. 15 event.
Four men certainly looking to pick up big wins were those in the King of the Ring tournament. Buddy Murphy would renew his long-standing rivalry with Ali, while Chad Gable would compete against his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin.
Randy Orton was certain to respond to the attack of Kofi Kingston last week as their WWE Championship rematch looms. Charlotte Flair also had reason to fire back at Bayley after their confrontation last week.
Roman Reigns was one of the few men not thinking about gold with a wrestler apparently looking to seriously injure him. Last week, Daniel Bryan revealed the supposed attacker of The Big Dog, who looked similar to Rowan, and Bryan and Rowan demanded an apology from Reigns.
These were only the promised moments on a night that held serious importance to a brand that is still trying to reshape its title picture.
Randy Orton Reads a Letter from Kofi Kingston's Son
Kofi Kingston opened SmackDown to talk up what he would go to Randy Orton at Clash of Champions. The Viper appeared on the titantron and read a letter he had gotten from Kofi's son Kai, who wanted Orton to stop hurting his father.
He promised to pay the WWE champion's family a visit in their hotel room, which set off Kofi. The two fought backstage with Orton planting the champ with a hanging DDT off a table.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This feud has been fantastic most weeks, and this was another great step to keep it exciting. Kofi's family has been mostly kept out of the story directly but still used to get a rise out of the champion. The Apex Predator is playing masterful mind games.
If this keeps up, there is some potential for the story to go too far. It feels just right at the moment.
King of the Ring: Buddy Murphy vs. Ali
Ali and Buddy Murphy showed respect with a quick handshake before the match, but it quickly got physical. The Best Kept Secret put Ali through the ringer with his best shots; however, the young babyface refused to stay down and ended up the 450 splash for the win.
Result
Ali def. Murphy by pinfall to advance to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament
Grade
A
Analysis
This was an excellent television match, delivering on the promise of two men with impeccable chemistry fighting for a true opportunity. Both got the crowd behind them and delivered. 205 Live alumni continue to deliver in a big way.
It was surprising for Ali to defeat Murphy just one week after his huge upset over Daniel Bryan, but it makes sense. This gives Ali a chance to stand out through his in-ring work while Murphy can continue to be a part of the Roman Reigns story.
The Miz Challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for Clash of Champions
The Miz called out Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, setting a challenge for Clash of Champions against the WWE intercontinental champion. The Critic of the Critics taunted The A-Lister into an ambush before Nakamura arrived. The two beat down Miz, ending it with a Kinshasa.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While it is still hard to believe that WWE has made Zayn into a manager, he sounds more free now on the mic. He's great talking down people when it is someone else performing the beat down.
Nakamura vs. Miz should be a great match that can help solidify the title reign of The Artist. He needs to be able to take down top competitors in dominant fashion after months of lackluster booking.
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
Bayley and Ember Moon talked backstage about the possibility of a rematch down the line before Lacey Evans interrupted, promising to prove her worth against the SmackDown women's champion.
Charlotte Flair came out during this match to watch as The Lady injured the arm of Bayley. The champion fought through and hit a Bayley to Belly for a nearfall followed quickly by a diving elbow for the win.
Result
Bayley def. Evans by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was an overlong match, but Bayley did well to make it interesting. Evans does not need to be treated as though she's always on the level of the current champions. She had a better showing than current women's tag team champion Nikki Cross.
If more women got booking like Evans has, it would be easier to see more wrestlers in the division as worthy title contenders.
Randy Orton vs. Big E
Big E left Kofi Kingston in the trainer's room where he was being attended to after his fight with Randy Orton. E promised to make The Viper pay tonight.
He delivered on that promise early in a physical match where E sent the former world champion into the barricade and threw him onto the announce table. The Revival though helped save Orton from a Big Ending and set up an RKO for the victory.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder lifted E up for an assisted RKO after the match to do further damage to the last man standing for The New Day.
Result
Orton def. Big E by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a surprisingly competitive match. In fact, it felt like Big E had the advantage throughout despite the current status of Orton. This almost came off as a star-making moment for E before The Revival cut the match short.
Dawson and Wilder have been aided immensely by working with The Viper. The two just feel more natural helping a top star, using their pack mentality.
Kevin Owens Costs Elias the 24/7 Championship
Kevin Owens found Elias in Shane McMahon's office but no Shane, and The Drifter taunted The Prizefighter over the result of their King of the Ring match last week.
Late in the night, The Living Truth sat on the King of the Ring throne with the crown on his head. However, an angry KO appeared to spoil his fun. He sent Elias to the ring and hit a stunner.
R-Truth snuck in to try and take a pinfall, but Drake Maverick pulled him off and took the pin for himself, winning back the 24/7 Championship.
Result
Maverick def. Elias by pinfall to become the new 24/7 champion
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fine segment, but the 24/7 Championship storyline is getting a bit stale. It's the same two stars taking the same shortcuts to steal back the title. It is time to do something fresh.
The roster is packed with stars who can do something with this spotlight. Where did all the stars chasing Truth around each week go?
King of the Ring: Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin
During a prematch interview, Shelton Benjamin taunted Chad Gable, not even recognizing he was there and making more short jokes.
Gable came out firing on all cylinders, showing that Benjamin had only motivated him. He managed to slip through the grasp of Benjamin and pick up the victory with a roll up.
Result
Gable def. Benjamin by pinfall to advance in the King of the Ring tournament
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a wasted match between two talented stars. Benjamin was treated like an afterthought, not even getting an entrance, so it was hardly surprising when Gable won. It will be more interesting to see what Gable can do with Andrade next week.
Roman Reigns Refuses to Believe Daniel Bryan
Roman Reigns opened the night, promising to make his statement in the ring.
The Big Dog revealed a video of Rowan causing the first accident. Daniel Bryan slapped Rowan repeatedly, calling him a liar. The Planet's Champion headed to the ring to tell Reigns he wasn't involved, but the former world champion did not believe it and Speared Bryan.
Grade
D+
Analysis
WWE has treated this story like the biggest angle in the company, yet every week feels like it delivers less than the last. After Reigns revealed blurry footage that could have easily been the supposed Rowan lookalike, Bryan immediately turned on his friend.
Moreover, nothing was accomplished again. This feud could have been in full gear a month ago, but it drags on without a hint of a resolution. Both these men are too good for this angle.