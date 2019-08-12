Scott McTominay: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Makes Us Feel '10 Feet Tall'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Scott McTominay of Manchester United challenges for the ball with Ross Barkley of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on August 11, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Scott McTominay has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's influence in the Manchester United dressing room and has said the manager inspires the Old Trafford squad.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel (h/t Warren Muggleton of the Daily Star), the Scotland international explained the incredible impact Solskjaer has on the players.

"Ole comes in, and it's 'boom,'" said McTominay. "Everybody's 10 feet tall, looking around. We think we can play against anybody. And I think that comes from the belief instilled in the players and confidence shown."

The Norwegian began his first full season in charge of the Red Devils with an impressive 4-0 win in the Premier League over Chelsea on Sunday. Two strikes by Marcus Rashford, and goals from Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James gave United the perfect start to the new season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Harry Maguire of Manchester United and teammates prepare to compete for a corner during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on August 11, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (P
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Solskjaer won 14 of his first 19 games in charge after taking the reins from Jose Mourinho last term, but a dramatic loss of form had fans and pundits scratching their heads at the end of the campaign. However, United recaptured some of the lost momentum experienced during Solskjaer's arrival in December, and the team gave a motivated performance against Frank Lampard's side.

Writing for BBC Sport, former United player Phil Neville said he's seen a positive change in his old club under Solskjaer, highlighting the debut performance of Harry Maguire at centre-back against Chelsea:

"Right up until when United scored their third and second goals in quick succession, in the 65th and 67th minutes, things were pretty even and Chelsea had some very good chances.

"But what I saw on Sunday was a Manchester United team that looked like they had a spirit of togetherness, a set system - and also the right players to execute that plan.

"It is very early days, but the £80 million United spent on Harry Maguire already looks worthwhile, because of the effect he has had on the rest of the team."

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United gives intruction to Scott McTominay during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The expectations remain high at Old Trafford, and there's a large amount of work to do before United can consider themselves as top-four contenders. The additions of Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been progressive signings by Solskjaer, but the coach will need to continue developing the chemistry between his players.

McTominay should be an important part of the jigsaw for the club this term, and his development has accelerated over the past 12 months. Paul Pogba needs a partner in midfield who can fight for possession. The burgeoning Scot has the energy and skill set to feature next to the mercurial Frenchman.

Related

    Zidane on Neymar: 'Anything Can Happen'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane on Neymar: 'Anything Can Happen'

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Coman Rocket in Cup Game 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coman Rocket in Cup Game 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Kovac Defends Signing Perisic for Bayern

    ...He's not even arrived yet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kovac Defends Signing Perisic for Bayern

    ...He's not even arrived yet

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Alexis Sent Message of Support by Saha

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Alexis Sent Message of Support by Saha

    via men