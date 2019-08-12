Scott McTominay: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Makes Us Feel '10 Feet Tall'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Scott McTominay has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's influence in the Manchester United dressing room and has said the manager inspires the Old Trafford squad.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel (h/t Warren Muggleton of the Daily Star), the Scotland international explained the incredible impact Solskjaer has on the players.

"Ole comes in, and it's 'boom,'" said McTominay. "Everybody's 10 feet tall, looking around. We think we can play against anybody. And I think that comes from the belief instilled in the players and confidence shown."

The Norwegian began his first full season in charge of the Red Devils with an impressive 4-0 win in the Premier League over Chelsea on Sunday. Two strikes by Marcus Rashford, and goals from Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James gave United the perfect start to the new season.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Solskjaer won 14 of his first 19 games in charge after taking the reins from Jose Mourinho last term, but a dramatic loss of form had fans and pundits scratching their heads at the end of the campaign. However, United recaptured some of the lost momentum experienced during Solskjaer's arrival in December, and the team gave a motivated performance against Frank Lampard's side.

Writing for BBC Sport, former United player Phil Neville said he's seen a positive change in his old club under Solskjaer, highlighting the debut performance of Harry Maguire at centre-back against Chelsea:

"Right up until when United scored their third and second goals in quick succession, in the 65th and 67th minutes, things were pretty even and Chelsea had some very good chances.

"But what I saw on Sunday was a Manchester United team that looked like they had a spirit of togetherness, a set system - and also the right players to execute that plan.

"It is very early days, but the £80 million United spent on Harry Maguire already looks worthwhile, because of the effect he has had on the rest of the team."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The expectations remain high at Old Trafford, and there's a large amount of work to do before United can consider themselves as top-four contenders. The additions of Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been progressive signings by Solskjaer, but the coach will need to continue developing the chemistry between his players.

McTominay should be an important part of the jigsaw for the club this term, and his development has accelerated over the past 12 months. Paul Pogba needs a partner in midfield who can fight for possession. The burgeoning Scot has the energy and skill set to feature next to the mercurial Frenchman.