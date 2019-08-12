NCAA Amends Agent Rule After Criticism from LeBron James, Rich Paul, More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NCAA has amended its requirements for agents following a lot of criticism from high-profile personnel across basketball.

According to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, a bachelor's degree is no longer needed to represent players testing the waters of the NBA draft as long as the agent is certified by the NBPA.

The collegiate organization initially added criteria earlier this month for agents to contact perspective clients still in college, but the changes require either a bachelor's degree or being in "good standing" with the NBPA.

This allows Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James among other top NBA players, to represent college players despite not having a four-year college degree.

He most recently worked with Darius Bazley leading up to the 2019 NBA draft, in which he was selected in the first round.

Paul was supportive of some of the other requirements, including having three years of experience with the NBPA as well as passing an NCAA qualification exam, in an op-ed posted to The Athletic. However, he was clearly upset about the bachelor's degree rule.

"Requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing—systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic," Paul wrote. "Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist?"

James also defended his agent in criticizing the rule:

With the amendment, the NCAA has opened the door for more aspiring agents.