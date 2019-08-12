NCAA Amends Agent Rule After Criticism from LeBron James, Rich Paul, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Rich Paul and Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka speak before the game between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakerson February 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NCAA has amended its requirements for agents following a lot of criticism from high-profile personnel across basketball.

According to Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, a bachelor's degree is no longer needed to represent players testing the waters of the NBA draft as long as the agent is certified by the NBPA.

The collegiate organization initially added criteria earlier this month for agents to contact perspective clients still in college, but the changes require either a bachelor's degree or being in "good standing" with the NBPA.

This allows Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James among other top NBA players, to represent college players despite not having a four-year college degree.

He most recently worked with Darius Bazley leading up to the 2019 NBA draft, in which he was selected in the first round.

Paul was supportive of some of the other requirements, including having three years of experience with the NBPA as well as passing an NCAA qualification exam, in an op-ed posted to The Athletic. However, he was clearly upset about the bachelor's degree rule.

"Requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing—systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic," Paul wrote. "Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist?"

James also defended his agent in criticizing the rule:

With the amendment, the NCAA has opened the door for more aspiring agents.

Related

    Rich Paul Addresses New NCAA Rule

    Klutch Sports CEO on what's being called the 'Rich Paul Rule': 'I want young men and women no matter their color or background to know that this shouldn’t discourage them from aspiring to be in this profession.'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Rich Paul Addresses New NCAA Rule

    Klutch Sports CEO on what's being called the 'Rich Paul Rule': 'I want young men and women no matter their color or background to know that this shouldn’t discourage them from aspiring to be in this profession.'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Auburn Violate Self-Imposed Recruiting Ban?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Did Auburn Violate Self-Imposed Recruiting Ban?

    Rob Dauster
    via CollegeBasketballTalk

    Ranking the Last 25 AP Player of the Year Award Winners

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ranking the Last 25 AP Player of the Year Award Winners

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    2020 5-Star Ziaire Williams Narrows List Down to Seven

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    2020 5-Star Ziaire Williams Narrows List Down to Seven

    CBB Today Staff
    via CBB Today