World Cup Winner Kate Markgraf Reportedly Set to Be Named 1st-Ever GM of USWNT

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Member of the 1999 U.S. Women's National Team Kate Markgraf speaks during the 'Mavericks: How the '99 Women Inspired A Nation' panel during day three of the International Champions Cup launch event at 107 Grand on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/International Champions Cup/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Kate Markgraf will reportedly be named as the United States women's national team's first-ever general manager.

Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports reported multiple sources have signalled the imminent appointment of the former USA defender, who won two Olympic gold medals and the FIFA World Cup during her playing career.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jenna WestMarkgraf will play a role in appointing the U.S.' next head coach after the departure of Jill Ellis.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated tweeted he believes Utah Royals FC coach Laura Harvey is the front-runner to succeed Ellis, but Markgraf will consider all candidates.

Markgraf has recently worked in broadcasting, providing commentary and punditry for ESPN. The 42-year-old made 201 appearances for her country from 1998 to 2010, and she has remained a respected voice in her field.

The Michigan-born former player recently described the current U.S. side as the best collection of players to ever wear the country's shirt.

The USWNT swept to victory at the 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, winning their fourth world championship. Ellis' team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in Lyon on July 7.

