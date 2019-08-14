2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Round-by-Round Predictions

0 of 16

AJ Mast/Associated Press

There's no feeling quite like winning your season-long fantasy league. Rooting your favorite NFL team or players to victory is fulfilling, but it doesn't bring the same satisfaction—or the bragging rights over friends, family and coworkers—that a fantasy championship does.

To win your league, though, you first have to win your fantasy draft.

Winning your draft isn't only about picking the right players in the first couple of rounds, either. It's important to pick the right players early and not to miss with your first few selections. However, a championship roster is built by making the right picks at every stage of the draft. To do this, it's important to know what players and trends you're likely to encounter in each round.

Mock fantasy drafts are helpful for this purpose. Here, you'll find a full 16-round mock based on a series of eight draft simulations run on FantasyPros. We've calculated the average draft position (ADP) for each player based on these simulations and compiled a pick order, and together, we'll dig through the results.

Teams for this mock are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring and consist of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, a FLEX (WR/TE/RB) and six bench slots.