2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Round-by-Round Predictions

2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Round-by-Round PredictionsAugust 14, 2019
There's no feeling quite like winning your season-long fantasy league. Rooting your favorite NFL team or players to victory is fulfilling, but it doesn't bring the same satisfaction—or the bragging rights over friends, family and coworkers—that a fantasy championship does.
To win your league, though, you first have to win your fantasy draft.
Winning your draft isn't only about picking the right players in the first couple of rounds, either. It's important to pick the right players early and not to miss with your first few selections. However, a championship roster is built by making the right picks at every stage of the draft. To do this, it's important to know what players and trends you're likely to encounter in each round.
Mock fantasy drafts are helpful for this purpose. Here, you'll find a full 16-round mock based on a series of eight draft simulations run on FantasyPros. We've calculated the average draft position (ADP) for each player based on these simulations and compiled a pick order, and together, we'll dig through the results.
Teams for this mock are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring and consist of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, a FLEX (WR/TE/RB) and six bench slots.
Round 1
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
6. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
7. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
11. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
When it came to the first round, the draft simulations were virtually identical, with slight variations to the selection order. The biggest difference was found at the No. 12 spot, where Travis Kelce occasionally dropped out and was replaced by Odell Beckham Jr. (twice), James Conner or Todd Gurley.
This isn't really surprising, as the first round is where you want to grab every-down running backs like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson, as well as go-to pass-catchers like Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones.
This is a round you cannot afford to botch, however, which is why you should exercise caution with Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon—both of whom are holding out for new contracts. If you're on the fence about taking Elliott over a guy like Hopkins, go with the one you know will be on the field in Week 1.
You may want to avoid Gordon entirely in Round 1 because of his situation. Unlike the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott, the Los Angeles Chargers don't have any real reason to give into Gordon's demands. Their offense isn't based around him, and they have quality backup options in Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.
A recent Instagram post from Gordon seems to indicate he's targeting Week 10—a Thursday night matchup with the Oakland Raiders—for his return. That's the absolute last week he can debut and still get credit for a season toward free agency, and it could mean that if you draft Gordon, you're going to miss him for most of the season.
Round 2
1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
2. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
4. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
5. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
There's nothing wrong with doubling up on running backs in the first two rounds of the draft. This is a particularly sound strategy in standard scoring formats, where starting running backs are more valuable than many No. 1 receivers.
In PPR formats, it's advisable to grab at least one elite pass-catcher within the first two rounds. This is especially true if you're selecting late in Round 1 and early in Round 2. By the time you're back on the clock at the bottom of Round 3, there may be no elite receivers available.
If you are going to double up on one position, however, running back is the way to go. The rise of committee backfield has severely limited the number of RB1 fantasy options. In 2018, for example, only nine running backs topped 1,000 yards rushing. Including three tight ends—Kelce, Zach Ertz and Goerge Kittle—20 players topped 1,000 yards receiving.
This is realistically too high to reach for a quarterback, and Damien Williams is a player to avoid in Round 2. Though he was initially named the Kansas City Chiefs' starter, it's looking more likely that he'll be part of a committee.
"I did a little bit of that when I was in Philadelphia, a kind of running back-by-committee deal and we had some success with it." Chiefs coach Andy Reid told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We'll do that here."
Round 3
1. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders
4. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
6. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
7. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
8. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
9. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
10. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
11. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
12. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
If you did kick off your draft with two running backs, it is imperative to grab a pass-catcher by Round 3. The production level of pass-catchers is about to fall off dramatically, and most leagues only allow you to start two backs at a time, three if you're including the FLEX.
Target No. 1 receivers if at all possible, even those with big-gain potential like T.Y. Hilton or those with consistent PPR production like Julian Edelman.
Just keep in mind that the value of players in the middle rounds can be highly dependent on certain situations—and those situations are worth monitoring heading into your draft.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, for example, may get a boost in value if Elliott continues to hold out in the regular season and the offense becomes more pass-oriented. Hilton, on the other hand, may see a reverse effect if Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to be sidelined with a calf injury.
If you want to gamble on Raiders receiver Antonio Brown, go ahead. The potential reward is huge. Just know, however, that his frostbite issue and his helmet issue make him a risk in Round 3.
Round 4
1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
2. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
6. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
8. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
9. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
10. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
11. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Round 4 is really the earliest you want to consider quarterbacks, but if there hasn't been a run at the position, it's worth holding off another round or two. There is a lot of value to be found in Round 4, and this is where many a championship roster is forged.
This may be your last chance to grab a true starting running back, and it's where you're likely to find potential PPR machines like Tarik Cohen, Jarvis Landry and Chris Godwin.
Ideally, you'll have two running backs and two receivers on your roster by the end of Round 4—with elite tight ends Kelce, Ertz and Kittle fitting into the No. 1 receiver group.
However, it's best not to fall into the trap of drafting a position just because a run is taking place. You'll be better in the long run grabbing a third running back than selecting a receiver you're not high on just because the previous five picks were pass-catchers. This is the value of having a FLEX position.
Round 5
1. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
2. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
3. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
6. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9. Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers
10. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
11. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
12. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
If you have two backs and two receivers by Round 5, you may be tempted to turn your attention to the tight end spot. Unless Ertz, Kelce or Kittle is still sitting there, don't. There's a big gap between these top three and the second-tier and numerous tight ends who fit into that middle group.
Continue filling out your starting roster at other positions—either the WR3 spot or the FLEX. You should be able to find some quality No. 2 receivers here with the kind of upside needed to boost your fantasy team on Sunday.
You may also find some low-end starting running backs here, like Sony Michel and Mark Ingram. These guys have 1,000-yard potential and are worth a FLEX play, but they don't see a ton of work in the passing game and won't provide the PPR consistency of a receiving back.
Also, keep an eye out for receivers who could soon enter the No. 1 role. Mike Williams, for example, could soon supplant Keenan Allen as the Chargers' No. 1 receiver. Tyler Boyd may already be there with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A.J. Green is still recovering from ankle surgery and has produced just one 1,000-yard season in the past three years. Boyd is probably the Cincinnati receiver to own in 2019.
Round 6
1. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
2. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
3. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
4. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
7. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
8. James White, RB, New England Patriots
9. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
10. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
11. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
12. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Round 6 is a great place to grab your quarterback. You should already have five of your starting skill positions set, and there isn't likely to be a ton of difference between a guy like Evan Engram and a Jared Cook or a David Njoku in terms of fantasy value.
Quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Baker Mayfield are trending as sixth-round picks, though again, keep an eye on Luck's injury situation. Alternatively, this is a great point to take a chance on a dual-threat quarterback like Cam Newton or Russell Wilson—though neither cropped up this high in simulations.
Dual-threat quarterbacks provide a lot of consistent fantasy value because of the way rushing yards and touchdowns are typically scored—one point for 10 yards and six for a touchdown. An extra five-to-10 points per week from rushing production can generate a huge fantasy advantage at quarterback.
If you'd rather fill your FLEX spot here, you could do worse than a receiving back like James White or a rookie with upside like David Montgomery.
Round 7
1. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
2. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions
5. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
6. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
7. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
8. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
9. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
10. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
11. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
12. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
Round 7 is where you start running into difficult decisions, though they'll likely be made a bit easier by what you've done to this point. If you've already filled your starting skill-position slots, you're likely looking at either a quarterback or a tight end here.
Of those two, it's advisable to go with a quarterback first. You should be able to get a potential red-zone weapon like Jack Doyle or a promising rookie like T.J. Hockenson later in the draft. While you can wait on a quarterback, the second-tier starters are going to be off the board soon.
You can start filling out your bench here if some really good players have slipped. However, there will be several rookies and potential sleepers available in the late rounds, so it's best to fill out your starting lineup first.
Round 8
1. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
2. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
3. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
4. Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers
5. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
7. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
8. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
9. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
10. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
11. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
12. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins
There are still quality quarterbacks available in Round 8, which is why it doesn't always make sense to reach for one before you've filled out the rest of your starting lineup—kickers and defenses excluded.
If you've waited this long to grab a signal-caller, you should be feeling pretty good about how the rest of your roster stacks up. And hey, guys like Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Jared Goff are still sitting here waiting to be plucked.
If you already have your quarterback, then there are two solid strategies for these middle rounds. Either target starting-caliber players for depth—like Larry Fitzgerald and DeSean Jackson—or go after players with upside.
If rookie receiver N'Keal Harry or second-year running back Derrius Guice emerges as a No. 1 option by Week 4, you may be able to upgrade a starting spot or trade them to fill a different position of need.
Round 9
1. Chicago Bears D/ST
2. Los Angeles Rams D/ST
3. Dante Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans
5. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
6. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
7. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders
9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
11. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Jacksonville Jaguars, D/ST
Round 9 is probably too early to reach for a defense/special teams, but the Chicago Bears consistently popped up here, and even in the eighth round. It's not too difficult to see why. The Bears defense allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game last season, while also racking up 50 sacks, 27 interceptions and 22 forced fumbles.
If you're not going to reach for defense here, look for players who could break out at some point in 2019. Tyrell Williams, for example, will likely be Oakland's No. 1 receiver until/unless Antonio Brown gets back onto the field and fully integrated into the offense.
Rookie running back Miles Sanders, meanwhile, may eventually take over the starting gig for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"With Miles Sanders, I want to see it in the preseason first, but he's making it really hard not to expect he'll be the Eagles No. 1 RB at some point this season," Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media tweeted.
Remember, you're drafting both for Week 1 and for Week 15 here.
Round 10
1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
2. Devin Funchess, WR, Indianapolis Colts
3. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
4. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Indianapolis Colts
5. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
8. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
9. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
10. Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
12. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Round 10 is far too low for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. If Gordon doesn't report, Ekeler could be the starter, and even if Gordon does, Ekeler has immense value. With Gordon appearing in 12 games last season, Ekeler still racked up 554 yards rushing, 404 yards receiving, 39 receptions and six touchdowns.
If Ekeler is still sitting here, grab him.
If you can't land a sliding player, take a flier on someone likely to emerge later in the season—you know, around playoff time. Seattle Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf may be a regular starter by midseason. Kareem Hunt is likely to be a big part of the Cleveland Browns offense after he's eligible to return from suspension in Week 9.
Round 11
1. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
4. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
5. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
6. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears
7. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins
8. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
9. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
10. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
12. Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Keep looking for players who can start in the FLEX spot if others are underperforming there. A guy like Peyton Barber, who amassed 871 yards rushing and five touchdowns last season, is one option. A receiving back like Nyheim Hines or Jerick McKinnon is another.
Also, keep an eye on what other fantasy owners have done to this point. Is the person picking after you still missing a starting tight end? It might be worth poaching a guy like Austin Hooper or Mark Andrews to try to trade him after the draft.
It may be a bit mean-spirited, but there's no crying in fantasy.
Round 12
1. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
2. Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Houston Texans
3. Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins
6. Baltimore Ravens D/ST
7. Carlos Hyde, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
9. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
10. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
11. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Round 12 and 13 are the sleeper rounds. This is the perfect place to pick up rookies like Marquise Brown, Damien Harris, Devin Singletary and Parris Campbell. There's no guarantee they'll be impactful in year one, but they carry the kind of upside that most middling veterans simply do not.
Also, keep an eye out for players who could step into bigger roles this season. Duke Johnson Jr., for example, may be more than just a receiving back with the Houston Texans. Kalen Ballage, who posted a 123-yard game in Week 15 last season, may have a shot at supplanting Kenyan Drake as the Miami Dolphins starter.
If there hasn't been a run on defenses yet, this is a good point to consider taking a top option. Be sure not to overreach, though. With a few elite exceptions, most D/ST units are going to provide similar production from week to week.
Round 13
1. Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens
2. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
6. Denver Broncos D/ST
7. Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
9. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
11. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
12. Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders
Continue looking at rookies in Round 13. A guy like Justice Hill or T.J. Hockenson may step into a starting role early in the season and become the favorable FLEX option for your team.
This is also a good point to consider taking a backup quarterback or a signal-caller with upside. Did you draft Andrew Luck? You're going to want insurance, and a dynamic rookie like Kyler Murray is the perfect option. He's a dual-threat quarterback in what should be an innovative Kliff Kingsbury offense.
Murray should be the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 starter, and if he has a Baker Mayfield-like coming out party, his trade value is going to be immense. Even if you can't use him as a starter, someone else probably can.
Round 14
1. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons
2. Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans
3. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
4. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
5. Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets
6. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
8. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
9. Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins
11. C.J. Anderson, RB, Detroit Lions
12. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
This is a great point in the draft to take one final flier on a potential sleeper or handcuff option. Round 14 is actually too low for Justin Jackson, due to Melvin Gordon's situation. However, this is a good spot to take a receiving back like Chris Thompson or a handcuff back like Jamaal Williams or C.J. Anderson.
Picks here are likely to become low-end bench players who rarely see your starting lineup. Make them count by adding players who could surprise or who could wind up in starting situations due to injuries or poor play ahead of them on the depth chart.
Round 15
1. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
2. Minnesota Vikings D/ST
3. Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
4. Houston Texans D/ST
5. Cleveland Browns D/ST
6. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. New Orleans Saints D/ST
8. Buffalo Bills D/ST
9. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Seattle Seahawks D/ST
11. Tennessee Titans D/ST
12. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
If you haven't taken a defense before Round 15, this is the time to do so. You may be inclined to take a kicker here and wait until the final round for your defense, but it's not advisable. A weak defense is a bigger fantasy liability and harder to replace via the waiver wire.
Teams that regularly produce sacks and turnovers obviously hold the most value. However, depending on how your league scores points allowed, they aren't your only viable option. The Tennessee Titans, for example, only produced 39 sacks and 11 interceptions last season. However, they also allowed a mere 18.9 points per game.
This sort of defense won't regularly produce big fantasy outings but will provide the consistency you want at the D/ST slot. Tennessee only allowed more than 28 points three times in 2018.
Round 16
1. Greg Zuerlein, K, Los Angeles Rams
2. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints
4. Stephen Gostkowski, K, New England Patriots
5. Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans
6. Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Mason Crosby, K, Green Bay Packers
8. Adam Vinatieri, K, Indianapolis Colts
9. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Giorgio Tavecchio, K, Atlanta Falcons
11. Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers
You're likely to see people reaching for their kicker before the final round. Unless you're super confident in the roster depth you've acquired, don't be one of them. This is the easiest position to fill via the waiver wire because no one rosters more than one kicker.
To find yours, target a quality offense—they're going to get more red-zone opportunities—and select the guy making the kicks. It's best to avoid kickers who are involved in preseason competitions because there's no guarantee they'll win or keep the job.