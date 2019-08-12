Undertaker, Sting Featured for 20-Year WWE SmackDown Anniversary and Fox Debut

Don Feria/Associated Press

The Undertaker and Sting are among the headliners scheduled to appear on the 20th anniversary SmackDown reunion scheduled for October.

WWE announced Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will make appearances on the Fox debut Oct. 4. Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Roman Reigns and Kofi Kingston are also featured on a graphic.

“Since we announced our five-year agreement last June, we have been eagerly counting down the days to the launch of SmackDown LIVE on FOX Sports,” said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of Fox Sports. “We couldn’t be more excited and are pulling out all of the stops to commemorate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary celebration.”

