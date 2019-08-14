NBA Sophomores Who Aren't Guaranteed to Improve Next Season

1 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks front office didn't do Kevin Knox any favors by signing Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Reggie Bullock.

Coach David Fizdale suddenly has an abundance of mouthes to feed. Could Knox's 22.3 percent usage rate plateau or even fall? That would make it difficult for the 2018 No. 9 pick to build more confidence and rhythm after a rookie season in which he shot 37 percent.

He won't have many chances to improve his on-ball creation and 0.58 points per possession out of isolation (11th percentile). And with the rotation expected to include Randle, Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr., RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, spacing will continue to be poor. That's a problem for Knox, who struggles to finish in traffic, having just shot 39.7 percent on drives, 48.0 percent in the restricted area and 24.3 percent in the mid-range.

He'll be used mostly as a floor-spacer himself, playing to his strengths as a shot-maker off spot-ups and screens. But for Knox to take a step forward, he'll need to become much sharper off the dribble. And he won't have a suitable opportunity to develop that aspect of his game because of his projected role on this brand-new roster.