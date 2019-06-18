2019 NBA Draft's Top Sleeper Prospects

1 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Bruno Fernando's game doesn't match the criteria for a new-school center who can stretch the floor and create off the dribble. Lacking perceived upside or a flashy offensive game, he'll likely fall into the 20s or 30s, just as Montrezl Harrell did in 2015 (No. 32 to the Houston Rockets).

Give him a few years and Fernando could be a similarly valuable power big around the basket. At 6'10¼", 237 pounds with 5.4 percent body fat, a 9'2" standing reach and a 7'3¼" wingspan, his physical profile is tremendous. He used it to shoot 74.3 percent at the rim and grab 10.6 rebounds per game.

He also plays with passion and a motor that helps enhance the effectiveness of his strength, length and athleticism. Worst case, a team could add a frontcourt energizer and intimidator in the paint.

But Fernando has also made strides with his passing and defensive reads. And though not known for shooting, hitting 11 of his 25 half-court jumpers and 77.9 percent of his free-throws hints at touch.

He's still turnover-prone, but he won't be called on to make as many decisions at the next level. Like Harrell, Fernando can excel in a role that plays to his strengths, which include finishing, overpowering and disrupting.

Anything else he adds is a bonus. Either way, Fernando is being slept on if he lasts until the end of the first or into the second round.