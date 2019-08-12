Peter King: Antonio Brown's Helmet 'Unquestionably' Would Fail Safety Test

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

As Antonio Brown continues to fight his grievance against the NFL in hopes of playing with an old helmet not approved by league rules, it seems doing so would put his personal safety at risk.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the helmet would "unquestionably" fail safety testing by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment. The NFL requires all helmets to be approved by the organization, which does not test helmets over 10 years in age.

Brown's Schutt Air Advantage is 10 years old.

"The player can't practice or play in games with equipment that's not approved. If he doesn't play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn't get paid," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Monday on Twitter. "NFL policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don't certify equipment that's old than 10 years."

