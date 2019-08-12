Worst Booking Decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2019 ResultsAugust 12, 2019
Worst Booking Decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results
Another SummerSlam is in the books. And Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar capped it with an unbelievable main event, one that will go down in history. Their match was an instant classic, from front to finish.
Brock Lesnar has not put over another wrestler, cleanly, in 1-on-1 competition since he lost to Goldberg in 2016. But here, he did the honors for Seth Rollins, who put on a physical, gutsy performance to slay the Beast and become the new universal champion.
And unlike the Goldberg match, this match was presented as no mere fluke. Rollins wore Lesnar down over the course of the match, which made the win believable and signified a clear passing of the torch.
WWE SummerSlam was, by and large, a well-booked, fantastic pay-per-view. Save for one result (more on that later), every match ended with the right man or woman winning. But there is always room for improvement.
Here are the worst booking decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2019.
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
The right woman won this match. But it was saddled with a bizarre stipulation and terrible placement on the card.
It was the first match of the evening, which was a mistake in hindsight. Yes, Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most popular stars. And yes, Natalya is a Hart family member, which is a guaranteed pop in Canada. But because Natalya lost in her home country, it killed the crowd's energy. WWE didn't get the audience back into things until Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon. That time, the Canadian won, And that's why it should have opened the show instead. Please the home crowd before disappointing them.
The submission match stipulation was a bit strange. Historically, the Sharpshooter is one of the most over finishers in WWE. And although Becky's victory solidifies her in-ring prowess, it diminishes Natalya's technical finesse in a way that wasn't believable. This should have been a brawl rather than a wrestling clinic; maybe they're building to to an all-out war at Hell in a Cell.
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
Ember lost, like most expected she would. Years ago, this would have been in question; Moon came closer than anyone, even Bayley, to defeating Asuka in NXT. But this is 2019, and Ember has spent more time backstage than in the ring during TV tapings. The crowd needs to be reintroduced to her, all over again, for a win to mean something.
That said, she should have lost in a better way than she did here. The announcers pretty much buried her on commentary, saying that she was lucky to be in the match in the first place rather than presenting her as a threat.
And as for the match itself, it was surprisingly sloppy, filled with botched spots, strikes that missed by a long shot, and moves that looked like they were clumsily improvised on the spot. Perhaps the two of them were trying to have a classic match via innovation and daring. If so, they didn't rehearse enough, or had too many jitters, to make that a reality.
Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus
This was a great match that was slightly hobbled by a bad beginning — during Trish's initial offensive flurry against Charlotte. The queen bumped like a pinball for Trish, despite obviously being much taller and stronger than her opponent.
In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2018, WWE NXT trainer Sara Amato commented on one of Charlotte's weakness as a performer:
"You want to be giving [in the ring], but you also have to be protective of yourself. Charlotte's size and superior athleticism meant she needed to know when to give and when to be a little selfish."
This was one of those times that Charlotte should have put herself first, and forced Trish to target her limbs instead of dominating her outright.
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Here is the only bad result of the entire evening — a double count-out finish to the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.
Double count-outs should be reserved for Raw or Smackdown, to whet our appetites for the PPV. To have a double count-out for one of the biggest titles on one of the biggest stages all year, is an objectively poor booking decision that carries on the feud, but does so in the worst way, with the least amount of inertia possible.