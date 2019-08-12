Worst Booking Decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Another SummerSlam is in the books. And Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar capped it with an unbelievable main event, one that will go down in history. Their match was an instant classic, from front to finish.

Brock Lesnar has not put over another wrestler, cleanly, in 1-on-1 competition since he lost to Goldberg in 2016. But here, he did the honors for Seth Rollins, who put on a physical, gutsy performance to slay the Beast and become the new universal champion.

And unlike the Goldberg match, this match was presented as no mere fluke. Rollins wore Lesnar down over the course of the match, which made the win believable and signified a clear passing of the torch.

WWE SummerSlam was, by and large, a well-booked, fantastic pay-per-view. Save for one result (more on that later), every match ended with the right man or woman winning. But there is always room for improvement.

Here are the worst booking decisions from WWE SummerSlam 2019.